Arsenal would be Premier League champions if I didn’t get injured, says William Saliba

The French international proved a revelation in central defence for the Gunners last year, his first full senior Premier League campaign after a number of loan spells back in France.

Alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, Mikel Arteta’s side built up an impressive lead over champions Manchester City before Saliba went down injured against Sporting Lisbon in March.

That back problem ruled him out of their final 11 games of the run-in, where defensive lapses proved costly.

Arsenal kept only two clean sheets during that period, letting leads slip against Liverpool and West Ham to allow City to take command in the closing stages.

Free from injury now, however, the 21-year-old is back to marshal his team’s backline and again impressed in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Bournemouth.

Saliba believes that injury cost his team the title and hopes this season can make amends for last, with a huge showdown against Manchester City up next.

“Last year, I had a good season,” he told Telefoot.

“Unfortunately, I got injured during the year, in the final sprint. It’s clear that I was a little disappointed, but there you go, it’s a new season with new ambitions, I hope we will do better.

“It’s clear that with me, Arsenal could have been champions. But now, injuries are part of football, and we are focused on this season.”