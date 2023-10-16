Samansco inks distributorship deal with Chinese, Germany firms

SIFISO MAPURANGA

Samansco, a leading provider of renewable energy, has signed a solar distributorship deal with Phocos, Rebel, Longi and Amaze, companies based in South Africa, China and Germany.

Consequently, Samansco, has unveiled solar products to provide a useful alternative energy source.

The deal will enable Samansco to provide the solar products to retail clients, businesses, schools, homes and mines.

According to Nyasha Bamhare, CEO of Samansco, solar products that are currently on the market offer good value for money.

“We brought in solar professional in the industry to discuss on the new products, collaborate ideas so we can take the industry forward and to introduce to the same professionals our new products, train them on standards as well as new developments in the solar industry,” Bamhare said.

He claimed that Longi solar panels enable larger businesses to even run off the grid as an alternative to energy utilities.

Longi solar panels, Bamhare said, have module efficiency which measure the percentage of sunlight that hits the panels and converted into usable electricity.

The higher the efficiency rating of Longi solar panels the less number of panels one would need to build a system that meets energy requirements.

“Its high efficiency allows for bigger companies to even operate off grid as an alternative to energy utility,” Bamhare said.

According to Andrew Tyler, Longi’s sales manager for Southern Africa, the company will build a manufacturing facility in Zimbabwe.

“We hope to create a manufacturing centre in Zimbabwe apart from China and South Africa,”Tyler said.

Another partner, Phocos, provides compatible invertors for the solar panels which enables the high efficiency of the solar system.

For systems with multiple grid units, Invertors offers parallel analogue communication as well as parallel and 3-phase digital communication.

Samansco solar system completes with Rebel ultra 5 battery pack which is a low-voltage battery solution ideal for residential and energy storage applicable.

Bamhare added that the business also offers affordable and effective alternative solar products for use by residents of rural areas.

