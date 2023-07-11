SA’s Toadstool Ngema and Detroit Based Artist Darryl Jordan Keep going, with New Collaboration titled ‘Everyday’

“I do have the concept, and I’m ready to start working on it, now, and today is a good day because it’s New Years. Instead of saying Gotta keep going, they already know what you mean, like oh, this song is about him having to keep going, and the title of the song makes a big difference.

When someone sees the title of a song, and it’s just one word, they’re curious to what that one word means, so they wanna go in and listen to the song and probably listen to the whole song, just to see, what that word is, so they already know what you mean, oh like this song is about him, having to keep going, but if you put the song as the title of ‘going’, they’re like what the fuck you mean ‘going’.

Does it mean he’s going to Africa, or uh, he’s going crazy, I gotta hear this song to hear what it, the fuck is going, ya know, that’s why I do releases, like ‘Crazy‘, Everyday, going, you know, stuff like that. So just let me know what the idea is, I know you going through stuff with the girlfriend, but let me know, so we get this going, huh, no pun intended”

And there you have it, the intriguing conversational intro on the latest offering titled ‘Everyday‘, by South Africa’s own Toadstool Ngema (formally known as Nkululeko), featuring US artist, Darryl Jordan. And if that intro didn’t get you, let me assure you, the foot tapping, body bopping beat of this disco infused, soul tinged funky house track surely will!

“Everyday” was produced by DJ/Producer Toadstool Ngema alongside Darryl Jordan on vocals, and it belongs on every reputable club playlist, including yours!

Toadstool Ngema

Darryl Joradan



About Darryl Jordan

Darryl Jordan grew up in Detroit, Michigan, singing at local Churches around his State. By the age of 18, he began offering singing lessons from the basement of his Mother’s home. He went on to performing at talent shows, growing as a singer and perfecting his vocals.

In 1999, Darryl decided to pursue talent management. As with every talented songwriter/singer, he eventually returned to the studio to add his voice to a new and experimental sound. In 2013 Darryl released his debut single “Crazy” under the Springbok Record label. Later that year, Darryl released his second single “Give Me”. Both releases gave him the opportunity to contribute to the changing wave of Funk music. It was the perfect choice mixing Darryl’s smooth voice over hot Funky Dance Beats.

In 2019, Darryl went on to record “Every Word, in collaboration with The Family’s Jam (Band) for the Plaizir Muzic label. He then recorded a long playing dance song, “Do It All Night” in 2020. With the success of his previous Single “The Best (Thank Ya)” featuring Audiodidakt he knew it was time for the world to experience him. He followed this by releasing a new single in May 2021 titled “I Love You”. Since then, Darryl has continued releasing music and by the trail of phenomenal tracks he has left on his path, he won’t be stopping anytime soon.

About Toadstool Ngema

Toadstool Ngema formally known as Nkululeko Ngema, is a South African Music Producer and DJ. He was born and raised in the small town of Zeerust in the North West province in South Africa. He is a 26 year old unsigned, young fresh and new critically acclaimed dance music producer.

Toadstool Ngema first got bitten by the dance music bug when he was a young child. He started collecting fast paced music in 2010 and began his producing under a New Jersey record label named Night Scope Deep Recordings. He began composing and compiling with the likes of Robert Martin, Carl Hanssen and many more.

He started DJ-ing at the age of 14 years and has been remixing since 2018. 2023 is the year Toadstool intends building his name and is working towards a discography on some of the biggest platforms. He hopes to be received by a larger audience that will celebrate and connect with his work.

His trademark sounds include blending raw Deep House elements with UK House and bouncy swag. A touch of Hip Hop inspired bass vibes, with an inclusion of live classical and orchestral sounds to give his music a unique edge.

In ‘Everyday‘, Darryl Jordan speaks about having to “keep going “. Toadstool shares his thoughts on the process – “The most amazing thing about the day we started working on this collaboration is that it was right on New Years Eve. This rather felt like the collaboration had aligned at the right time of life and a beginning of a new year when people mostly talk about having to move on from things that no longer serve them. One of the very few things he kept saying to me was “you’ll see, it gets better every day” mainly because I had been venting for quite a while about my very own life challenges and this is how we gave birth to this project.”

The message is clear, no matter what we are facing, we just gotta keep going, ‘Everyday‘! Give it a listen.

Download/Stream ‘Everyday‘ HERE

