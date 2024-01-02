Monica Reportedly Passes Out At Houston Show

Video footage from her show in Houston, Texas shows legendary songstress Monica appearing to pass out while performing onstage.

In her show on Saturday night(December 30), Monica was singing her hit song “Angel Of Mine”, but not long after it was reported that Monica was seen being carried backstage by her security detail. it was also reported that Monica was transported from the venue in an ambulance, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Monica has admitted to dealing with a heart condition known as mitral valve prolapse, which she was diagnosed with when she was just 18 after passing out while on tour. When speaking on her ailment, the R&B songstress said, “Everything in front of me basically began to go from color to black-and-white, fading in and out. I walked to the side of the stage to ask for help and collapsed into one of our staff people’s arms.”





