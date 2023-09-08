47
Saudi transfer window closes as total spending rises above £800m mark

he transfer market closed on Thursday night in Saudi Arabia, where a record-breaking £784.2million was spent on players this summer.

That aggregated total across the Saudi Pro League clubs rises to £819m when including add-ons. Premier League clubs, by comparison, spent a total of £2.4bn this summer including performance-related bonuses.


