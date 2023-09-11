Scotland vs England: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

S cotland host rivals England on Tuesday night in a special friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of the first ever international football match.

The Scots first welcomed the ‘Auld Enemy’ to the West of Scotland Cricket Club in 1872, with 4,000 fans watching as international football was born with a 0-0 draw.

This is the first friendly between the local rivals in almost nine years, which England won at Celtic Park, but there have been three competitive meetings between them since – the last two of which have been draws.

The last match was a tepid stalemate at Wembley during the group stage of Euro 2020, while the last clash in Glasgow in 2017 saw Harry Kane net a last-gasp equaliser to save England’s blushes following a Leigh Griffiths late show in a dramatic World Cup qualifier.

Both sides are on the brink of reaching Euro 2024 and will put their respective successful qualifying campaigns to one side in a high-profile showdown that will be a friendly in name only.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Scotland vs England is scheduled for a 7:45pm BST kick-off on Tuesday September 12, 2023.

The match will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay will have his hands full in midfield / Getty Images

Where to watch Scotland vs England

TV channel: In the UK, Tuesday’s game will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans will also be able to watch a free live stream online via the Channel 4 website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated live match blog, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at Hampden.

Scotland vs England team news

Scotland have been in flying form under Steve Clarke, making it five straight wins in Cyprus on Friday, and will surely want to keep that going with another victory against England. Kieran Tierney, Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour should all play.

For England, Gareth Southgate may want to change things up as the Three Lions were fairly lifeless against Ukraine in Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Wroclaw. The likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire could do with being stood down, giving the likes of Levi Colwill and Phil Foden a chance to shine.

Aaron Ramsdale, Callum Wilson and Eberechi Eze will all be hoping for minutes after failing to get off the bench in Poland.

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will be hoping to make his senior England debut at Hampden / The FA via Getty Images

Scotland vs England prediction

Scotland have more than enough about them to claim a win in front of their home fans, especially considering how half-baked England looked at the weekend.

England had to rely on some inspiration from Kane to claim a point against Ukraine, so Southgate could do with more spark in midfield to make a real game of it.

Scotland 2-2 England.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Scotland wins: 41

Draws: 26

England wins: 48

Scotland vs England match odds

Scotland to win: 16/5

Draw: 13/5

England to win: 4/5

Harry Kane to score two or more: 6/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).