SecZim kickstarts nationwide capital market awareness campaign

Zimbabwe’s capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) in partnership with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) will conduct an awareness outreach programme in schools across the country to promote financial literacy and capital market awareness , Business Times can report.

The development comes after the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, through a letter dated January 5, 2024, approved SecZim’s proposal to undertake the awareness in schools.

It also comes after SecZim officially launched its Capital Market Toolkit in November last year, which comprises both traditional and digital content, designed to educate the public about the capital market and to promote their participation.

“SECZim shall conduct outreach in Masvingo between 13-14 March 2024 in partnership with some of its regulated entities.

During the same month, SECZim in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Insurance and Pensions Commission, will reach out to schools in Bulawayo where students from primary school to university level will learn about the financial markets under one roof, a one-stop session provided under the auspices of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS 2),” SecZim said in a statement this week.

It continued: “Plans are also underway to conduct training-of-trainers programmes in Mberengwa, Gwanda and Gokwe through a partnership with Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI).

“This capacity building exercise is targeting teachers. Armed with knowledge about the capital market and using the approved material contained in the Capital Market Toolkit, we expect them to share capital market information with understanding and confidence, with peers and learners.

“The SECZim remains committed to its mission of promoting fair, transparent, and efficient capital markets in Zimbabwe. By collaborating with educational institutions, implementing innovative tools like the Capital Market Toolkit, and addressing the challenges faced by the industry, the Commission seeks to revitalise the capital market, restore, and boost investor confidence, and stimulate sustainable economic growth.”

