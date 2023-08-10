Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h

The Blades are back in the big time after a two-season absence and, after finishing second in the Championship, will need to get off to a good start against the Eagles with the season ahead looking as tough as ever.

Palace are without Wilfried Zaha after a protracted exit on a free transfer, finally leaving to join Galatasaray, but will now look to new shining star Eberechi Eze to continue his fine form under Roy Hodgson, who is sticking around as manager for another season.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Read More

The match will take place at Bramall Lane.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live due to the Saturday 3pm blackout.

Highlights: The BBC’s flagship highlights show ‘Match of the Day’ will be broadcast from 10.20pm BST on Saturday evening, featuring highlights from every match that day.

Sheffield United return to the Premier League this weekend / AP

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace team news

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that United’s considerable injury issues have not eased ahead of the game. New signing Vinicius Souza is set to be thrown in at the deep end.

With Oli Norwood, Daniel Jebbison, Oli McBurnie, John Fleck, Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly, Jayden Bogle and Rhys Norrington-Davies all out, he said: “Everyone is further on but not many will be near fit for this weekend.”

Palace will have to wait to hand new signing Matheus Franca his debut as he arrived carrying an injury. Michael Olise will also be absent, likely until late September, after picking up an injury while with France Under-21s.

Tyrick Mitchell could feature, while Will Hughes is a major doubt.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace prediction

Sheffield United impressed last season but have done little to strengthen the squad so far over the summer, while Crystal Palace are – by Hodgson’s own admission – a weaker team than the one he was able to field following his return.

The Blades will live and die by their home form, and this could be an early warning sign of things to come.

Palace to win, 1-0.

Crystal Palace are our picks to win this weekend / Getty Images

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Sheffield United wins: 22

Draws: 12

Crystal Palace wins: 23

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace match odds

Sheffield United: 15/8

Draw: 17/10

Crystal Palace: 13/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).