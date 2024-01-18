Sir Wicknell ready for Maskiri’s goat

BRIAN SITHOLE

Businessman Sir Wicknell, born Wicknell Chivayo, has made a mark through gifting people from all walks of life with gifts from cash to cars.

Chivayo has hogged the limelight for splashing out goodies to many including vehicles, money among others and when Alishias Musimbe, known in music circles as Maskiri announced he was giving out a goat to the flamboyant businessman, it instantly became news.

Maskiri rose to fame at the turn of the millennium when he churned out several hits with explicit content.

After a musical career with so many ups and downs, the Madam Mombeshora hitmaker this week resurfaced on social media with a gift for Sir Wicknell.

“This goat belongs to Sir Wicknell and is to appreciate what he has done to fellow artistes,” Maskiri said.

“He has done a lot and I feel we also have to gift such generous people. This is a boer goat and is worth over US$800. I am also handing over a book on how to venture into goat farming.”

“We are breeding goats in Chitungwiza. We have many now and we are selling them so it’s going on well.”

“Sir Wicknell has done a lot to people. He is a giver and a helper so we want to give him a goat. It’s a big goat.”

“We are giving him so that people see it is also good to give than to receive.”

Chivayo told Business Times Life and Arts that he was happy to be gifted by Maskiri and was looking forward to the goat meat.

“I am happy to get that from him,” he said.

“I will send someone to get it for me. I am really grateful for that and I don’t mind how big or small the gift is, it is the gesture and thought that counts.

“We are going to slaughter it and we will feast. My kid loves meat so we will certainly enjoy it,” he said.

Last year, Chivayo blessed the Zanu PF praise singers Chief Hwenje and DJ Masomere with luxurious cars for the campaign they did for Zanu PF towards the August 23 elections.

Hwenje is famed for the song ED Pfee, which became an anthem at Zanu PF rallies ahead of the elections.

He also gifted comedian Sabhuku Vharazipi and his team and also recently bought vehicles for some members of the Johane Masowe Apostolic sect which he is a member of.

