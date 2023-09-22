Sister Carol, Daughter Nakeeba Team Up For ‘Be Alone’

Dancehall-reggae icon Sister Carol has teamed up with her daughter Nakeeba Amaniyea for Be Alone, a liberating female anthem on an airy uptempo beat that channels nostalgic lovers’ rock.

“This song is inspired by both of our lived experiences as well as instances and experiences we have observed in/throughout our community,” Nakeeba, Sister Carol’s daughter, said.

“We have seen women and men struggle to maintain balance in relationships with one another and then move towards learning to love and appreciate themselves as a result of those journeys.This is a song inspired by the beauty, resilience, and triumph of those stories.”

Nakeeba, who is a talented rapper in her own right, was the creative force behind the music.

“We always have such an amazing time creating together. I came up with the initial concept and was playing with some melodies after hearing the instrumental of riddim at my brother’s house. Once I had an idea of how I wanted the song to flow, I decided to run it by Mommy and my father to see what they thought,” Nakeeba recalled.

Sister Carol instantly loved the concept and the sweetness of the melodies.

“We decided to produce and perform it together. Then Mommy came through with her usual fire and it really “womanifested” beautifully. I give thanks and I am grateful. We are so honored to present this song to the public as a representation of our natural chemistry as artists and mother/daughter,” Nakeeba added.

For her part, the Dread Natty Congo artiste is excited about her daughter’s growth as a recording artiste and has high hopes for the ‘Be Alone’ track.

“Working with Nakeeba is inspirational, spiritual and admirable all at the same time,” Sister Carol, whose real name is Carol Theresa East, said.

“She’s sharp, intelligent and talented as well. I’m extremely proud of her and can’t wait for the massive to embrace her and her music,” she said.

Sister Carol is the first female Dancehall artist to be nominated for a reggae Grammy, earning a nod in the 1996 Best Reggae Album category with the critically acclaimed Lyrically Potent. The album, which was released on June 18, 1996, was described at the time as a “perfect antidote to the lowbrow slackness of female sing-jays”.

Nakeeba, who is best known for the single Spiritual Love featuring Cappadonna from Wu Tang, was effusive in her praise for her mother.

“Wow, I have soooo many as I am very proud of all of her contributions. Growing up, there are a few moments that are really special to me. One experience was her being nominated for the Grammys and watching the family go to the ceremony to represent us. To see her work being honored as an independent artist was so inspirational for me. I will never forget the impact and impression that those moments made on my siblings and I,” she said

A talented actress in her own right, Sister Carol has appeared in the Jonathan Demme movies Something Wild (1986), Married to the Mob (1988) starring Michelle Pfeiffer, and Rachel Getting Married (2008). Demme featured East’s songs in Ricki and the Flash (2015). Her music is also synced on several Hollywood movie soundtracks, including “The Mighty Quinn” which starred Denzel Washington.

“I remember the first time I went into a movie theater and saw my mother on the movie screen. It was unbelievable, she was being her authentic self and naturally displaying her talent and beauty. At the same time, she was representing so many little girls and women who look like me. That was everything!” Nakeeba said.

MOTHERLY LOVE: Sister Carol and Nakeeba have always been close.

Originally from the Denham Town district of West Kingston, East was 14 when her family emigrated to Brooklyn, New York.

Her father Howard East was a Senior Engineer with Radio Jamaica and contributed to recording sessions as Studio One.

She became involved in the Jamaican music scene herself. She earned a degree in education from the City College of New York in 1981, the same year she gave birth to her first child. Brigadier Jerry, a major dancehall icon from the 1980s, encouraged her to try toasting in Jamaican dancehall style, rather than singing and she took the suggestion and exploded on the scene with her conscious brand of music.

After winning competitions in New York and Jamaica, she toured with The Meditations. Her first album, Liberation for Africa, was released in 1983 as a limited edition on the Jamaican SG label.

The 1984 album Black Cinderella, produced by Jah Life Records, established her and inspired by that success, she and her husband , Dean Wauchope formed her own record label, also called Black Cinderella. The album Jah Disciple was released in 1989 and produced by Jah Life Records. Sister Carol later scored big with Lyrically Potent which was released in 1995 and licensed by Heartbeat Records, eventually scoring a Grammy nomination alongside the reggae heavyweights such as Skatalites, Gregory Isaacs and Maxi Priest.

Other albums include RAS Call Mi Sister Carol (1994), Potent Dub (1997), Isis – The Original Rasta Womb-man (1999), THC (The Healing Cure) (2017) and Opportunity (2020).