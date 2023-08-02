Rising Rapper Destroy Lonely Drops Cinematic Video For ‘How U Feel?’

Rising Atlanta rap star Destroy Lonely releases the video for ‘How u feel?’, the beloved opening song from his acclaimed debut album ‘If Looks Could Kill’. Known across the globe as one of the genre’s most visionary new figures, Destroy Lonely gives the song the visual treatment it deserves: a crime plot rich in texture and character. Visuals directed by JMP.

“How u feel?,” which was recently featured in the major motion picture Insidious: The Red Door, is the perfect tone-setter for If Looks Could Kill, flashing effortlessly back and forth between material concerns and longing for friends gone or incarcerated. In keeping with this theme, the video captures Destroy Lonely in two distinctly different modes: in the eye of the storm and on its fringes, as a careful observer.

Photo by: Myles Henrik Hall



In a short time, Destroy Lonely has established himself as not only one of rap’s most exciting newcomers, but also its most bankable. ‘How u feel?‘ has already racked up over 10 million plays on Spotify alone, while ‘If Looks Could Kill’s’ title track recently blew past the 40 million mark. The universal excitement he’s inspired from fans and the press has only grown as his expansion into fashion gains steam.

He recently collaborated with Pink Pantheress on ‘Turn Your Phone Off‘ was ranked Rap Caviar’s All Star Rookie of the Year, created a merch collection alongside Matthew Williams of Givenchy for 1017 ALYX 9SM, and was featured in a pre-fall campaign for Marc Jacobs.

This fall, fans will be able to catch Destroy Lonely as part of the most anticipated live event in rap, Playboi Carti’s Antagonist Tour.

Praise for Destroy Lonely

“has emerged as one of the main players in a changing tide of hip-hop.” – PAPER Magazine “steadily climbing his way to the top” – VIBE “has a very bright future in the game” – HNHH “Destroy Lonely Is A Star” – Complex “able to stand on his own” – UPROXX “One of the few real success stories in hip-hop the past year” – Billboard “didn’t disappoint” – OurGeneration “stellar body of work” – iHeart “another step in the right direction for the rising rap sensation” – American Songwriter “addicting sound that can put you in a trance if you’re not careful.” – BET

Follow Destroy Lonely Online

Instagram

Twitter

TikTok

Facebook

YouTube

Source: Universal Music Africa