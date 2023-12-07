Small-scale tobacco farmers play a critical, indispensable role in the fight against deforestation

BUSINESS REPORTER

Deforestation poses a serious threat to the forests in tobacco growing regions which also raises global warming, reduces tree survival, and lower the quality of forest products.

However, small-scale farmers in Zimbabwe are stepping up to take the initiative in preserving the country’s forests and making them greener.

Through their active engagement in sustainable forest management and regeneration efforts, they are making a positive impact.

By collaborating with organisations such as the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) and the Sustainable Afforestation Association (SAA), small-scale farmers are fighting deforestation and making Zimbabwe a greener place.

This article provides valuable advice and guidance for small-scale farmers on how they can make a difference in combating deforestation.

One of the key areas where small-scale farmers can contribute is through proper site selection and ecosystem preservation.

By carefully choosing suitable sites for tree planting, considering factors such as well-drained soils and avoiding areas with shallow soils or waterways, farmers can ensure the long-term health and sustainability of the forests.

Additionally, refraining from introducing invasive exotic tree species is crucial in maintaining the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

To ensure successful tree planting, proper land preparations are essential.

Small-scale farmers should mark planting stations, determine appropriate spacing based on the intended use of the trees, and dig pits of the correct depth.

Techniques like ploughing and ripping can optimize land preparations, but it is important to prioritize economic viability and environmental friendliness.

Fertilization and termite control can be made optional for non-fruit trees, striking a balance between productivity and sustainability.

Attention to tree planting techniques is of paramount importance.

Small-scale farmers should closely monitor the moisture content of the soil during the planting process. Seedlings must be handled with care, removing them from containers and adjusting lateral roots if necessary.

Proper planting involves ensuring that the seedlings are placed vertically in the pits, with the root facing downward and avoiding any “J” roots.

After planting, the soil should be carefully backfilled around the roots, and thorough watering should be provided.

Ongoing care and protection are crucial for the success of tree planting efforts.

Small-scale farmers should regularly inspect their plantations, promptly replacing any dead trees. Supporting the vertical growth of seedlings and protecting them from animals, fire, pests, and diseases are vital tasks.

Implementing effective weeding practices reduces competition and minimizes pest habitats.

Fire protection measures, such as spot weeding and inter-row ploughing, can significantly mitigate the risk of fires and safeguard the forests.

Pest management is another critical aspect that small-scale farmers should address.

Pests like Leptocybe invasa, Glycaspis brimblecombei, and Thaumastocoris peregrinus pose significant threats to Eucalyptus trees. By adopting appropriate pest control measures, farmers can ensure the health and vitality of their trees.

Inspiration can be drawn from traditional leaders who have embraced and promoted greener practices.

Their actions serve as a powerful example, emphasizing the importance of individual contributions in creating a greener Zimbabwe. Small-scale farmers can follow in their footsteps and become role models within their communities, inspiring others to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts.

The establishment of woodlots and plantations by small-scale farmers plays a crucial role in sustainable forest management.

By implementing proper tree planting techniques and addressing pest threats, small-scale farmers make significant contributions to the greening of Zimbabwe and the preservation of the global environment.

In conclusion, small-scale farmers in tobacco growing regions of Zimbabwe have a vital role to play in combating deforestation.

Through their active engagement in sustainable forest management and regeneration efforts, they can contribute to the greening of the country and the preservation of its forests.

By adhering to advice such as proper site selection, land preparations, tree planting techniques, ongoing care and protection, pest management, and drawing inspiration from local leaders, small-scale farmers can make a meaningful impact.

Their dedication and collective efforts demonstrate the power of individual contributions in protecting and preserving our natural resources, shaping a greener future for Zimbabwe.

