Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

S mith vs Eubank Jr 2 LIVE!

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr contest their highly-anticipated and twice-delayed rematch as boxing returns to the Manchester Arena tonight. We are back at the scene of their shocking first fight from January, when Smith twice floored his opponent in a stunning and decisive fourth round, turning his legs to jelly before the referee was forced to step in and wave it off.

It was a remarkable win for the Liverpool favourite, who inflicted upon Eubank Jr a very first stoppage defeat of his career and a first loss of any description since 2018. Now ‘Next Gen’ knows that he needs to quickly atone for those errors with an impressive bounce-back showing here, with some even believing that he could be fighting for his career this evening with another poor performance making it so difficult to see a clear path back to relevance.

Tonight’s undercard also features no shortage of intrigue, with Mark Heffron against Jack Cullen plus appearances from the likes of the exciting Adam Azim, Mikaela Mayer and Frazer Clarke. Florian Marku beat Dylan Moran in just 54 seconds after early wins for Lauren Price and Frankie Stringer. Follow Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 live below!