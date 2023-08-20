Spain vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The 2023 Women’s World Cup final takes place between England and Spain at Stadium Australia in Sydney today. Both teams are just one win away from creating history by lifting their country’s first-ever World Cup in the women’s game.
The Lionesses have played their way into the tournament after huge injury problems in the build-up and are looking to take their European success to the world stage. Sarina Wiegman has opted to stick with Ella Toone in her line-up with the returning Lauren James on the bench after her suspension. Spain, meanwhile, have dropped reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.
Spain, meanwhile, have put a difficult build-up behind them too after off-pitch controversies between the management team and some of the players. They cannot be underestimated after such a breakout campaign in Australia. Follow Spain vs England LIVE via Standard Sport’s dedicated matchday blog, with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from Sydney!
Simon Collings delivers his video preview from Stadium Australia
Spain vs England: Countdown to kick-off
The warm-ups are underway!
Rachel Yankey has the ideal way to deal with pre-match nerves
The England legend’s latest column has backed Sarina Wiegman to get the best out of Lauren James as a super sub in today’s final.
Sarina Wiegman gives her per-match thoughts to the BBC
“We’ve spoken about our plan, the strengths and weaknesses of Spain, and about our game.
“What we mostly want to do is play our best game ever and also enjoy the moment because this is very, very special.”
Spain triumph in adversity
Spain have made the final despite in September of last year 15 players refusing to play for the national side. They were unhappy with the environment of the setup and called for change. Three have returned for the World Cup.
Jorge Vilda was asked on Saturday how he has coped with the chaos, and said: “Next question please.”
He was later questioned on if he felt sorry top stars, such as Mapi Leon, were missing out and said: “What we want to do tomorrow is to be the best in the world and we will do this by winning the final.”
Support from all over English sport
We’ve seen messages of support from England teams in rugby, cricket and many more ahead of today’s game…
Key battles: Millie Bright vs Jennifer Hermoso
Since the start of the knockout stages, England captain Bright has been a rock at the back.
A knee injury sustained in March meant she did not play any competitive football for four months ahead of the tournament, before making her comeback in the opening group-stage game against Haiti.
The Chelsea centre-back struggled in that match but is now back to full fitness and looking imperious at the heart of the England backline.
Bright likes to defend on the front foot and will aim to get tight to Hermoso, who is Spain’s record goalscorer and is exceptionally good with her feet.
Spain vs England: Countdown to kick-off!
We’re only an hour away from the Women’s World Cup final!
England’s queen of chill all steady at the back
Lionesses defender Jess Carter has developed a reputation for her calm approach to the biggest occasions and has insisted she won’t feel too many nerves for this World Cup final.
Asked if she will feel any nerves on Sunday, Carter said: “Personally, I won’t.
“It’s football. I’m not really a nervous person. I understand and know from the outside, it’s the World Cup Final, your biggest moment.
“I play my best when I’m super calm. At the end of the day, it’s just a game of football.”
England fans in high spirits in Sydney!
