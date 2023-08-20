Spain vs England LIVE! Women’s World Cup final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

The 2023 Women’s World Cup final takes place between England and Spain at Stadium Australia in Sydney today. Both teams are just one win away from creating history by lifting their country’s first-ever World Cup in the women’s game.

The Lionesses have played their way into the tournament after huge injury problems in the build-up and are looking to take their European success to the world stage. Sarina Wiegman has opted to stick with Ella Toone in her line-up with the returning Lauren James on the bench after her suspension. Spain, meanwhile, have dropped reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Spain, meanwhile, have put a difficult build-up behind them too after off-pitch controversies between the management team and some of the players. They cannot be underestimated after such a breakout campaign in Australia. Follow Spain vs England LIVE via Standard Sport’s dedicated matchday blog, with Simon Collings providing expert analysis from Sydney!