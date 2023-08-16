Spain vs England: Women’s World Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

E ngland will face Spain in a massive all-European Women’s World Cup final this weekend.

The Lionesses booked their place in a maiden global showpiece in emphatic style on Wednesday afternoon, toppling co-hosts Australia in Sydney.

Ella Toone’s brilliant strike gave Sarina Wiegman’s side the lead at half-time, only for Chelsea superstar Sam Kerr to fire the Matildas back on level terms shortly past the hour mark, much to the delight of a partisan home crowd.

However, reigning European champions England just would not be denied as Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo both struck thereafter to seal a glorious 3-1 win over their old rivals in Sydney.

Spain are also heading into their first Women’s World Cup final, having defeated Sweden on Tuesday. Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona, their captain, popped up with a dramatic late winner for Jorge Vilda’s team after Salma Paralluelo’s late goal had been cancelled out by Rebecka Blomqvist.

Read More

Date, kick-off time and venue

The Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England is scheduled for an 11am BST kick-off on Sunday August 20, 2023.

The match will take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Where to watch Spain vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live and free-to-air both on ITV and the BBC.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live and for free online via the ITV and BBC Sport websites, plus the iPlayer and ITVX app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Spain vs England team news

We await to see what new knocks and injuries both sides may be carrying after two gruelling semi-final contests this week.

However, the crucial news for England is that Lauren James is available after she completed a two-game suspension for her sending off for stamping on Michelle Alozie during the last-16 win over Nigeria.

The Chelsea star’s availability is a major boost for the Lionesses but also offers Wiegman something of a selection dilemma after they made it through the last two rounds without her.

Spain vs England prediction

Spain have done incredibly well to reach their first-ever final and are a massively exciting team full of attacking talent, while they are also no strangers to drama and late goals.

But England have got the big-game experience after their fairytale Euros success on home soil last summer and should make that pay off on the biggest stage to secure a sublime double inside 12 months, writing their names into football folklore.

England to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

TBC

Spain vs England match odds

TBC