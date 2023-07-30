Spence vs Crawford LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Spence or Crawford – who will ring walk first tonight?

We’ve heard about the potential for those spectacular ring walks for tonight’s main event possibly involving the likes of Eminem, but which of our superstar welterweight champions will come out first?

Despite Spence holding more belts and making a big deal out of tonight’s bout being billed as ‘Spence-Crawford’ rather than ‘Crawford-Spence’, he is not getting any special treatment on that front.

Mike Tyson conducted the coin toss earlier this week with a commemorative coin, which was won by Crawford, who called heads. It came up trumps for him after the coin intially went under a table.

That left Bud with the decision whether to walk first or second. He could even choose to mix things up and walk first but be introduced second, or walk second and be introduced first. The choice is totally his!