Spence vs Crawford LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Spence or Crawford – who will ring walk first tonight?
We’ve heard about the potential for those spectacular ring walks for tonight’s main event possibly involving the likes of Eminem, but which of our superstar welterweight champions will come out first?
Despite Spence holding more belts and making a big deal out of tonight’s bout being billed as ‘Spence-Crawford’ rather than ‘Crawford-Spence’, he is not getting any special treatment on that front.
Mike Tyson conducted the coin toss earlier this week with a commemorative coin, which was won by Crawford, who called heads. It came up trumps for him after the coin intially went under a table.
That left Bud with the decision whether to walk first or second. He could even choose to mix things up and walk first but be introduced second, or walk second and be introduced first. The choice is totally his!
Spence vs Crawford main card up next
That does it for the early Spence-Crawford prelims, with the four-fight main card due to begin shortly.
It’ll be opened by unbeaten 5-0 Cuban super-welterweight prospect Yoenis ‘Bandolero’ Tellez, who is up against Spain’s experienced 34-2 campaigner Sergio ‘El Nino’ Garcia, European champion between 2018 and 2021 after beating the likes of Ted Cheeseman and Sergey Rabchenko.
Garcia is looking to avoid a third loss in four fights after defeats by Sebastian Fundora and Tony Harrison were followed by a comeback win over Sebastian Cabana back in April.
Tellez has run through Nikita Borisenkov, Andrey Tomashchuk, Dario Guerrero-Meneses, Alberto Delgado and Cameron Krael as a professional so far.
Garcia was originally supposed to face American prospect Jesus Ramos tonight, only for the American to pull out with a hand injury.
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery
Nelson doesn’t get close to the stoppage in the final round, despite being roared on all the way by trainer Brian ‘BoMac‘ McIntyre.
We go to the judges’ scorecards…. 99-91 x2 and 100-90, all in favour of Nelson.
Never in doubt as he stays unbeaten and moves to 19-0, though he will be disappointed not to have got an overmatched late replacement opponent out of there.
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery
Into the final round we go!
Nelson is absolutely dominating this fight, but he will want that late knockout.
Montgomery is just looking to hang on now for the final bell and something of a moral victory, having only taken this fight on nine days’ notice.
He’s just eaten a massive shot midway through the 10th…
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery
Montgomery is down on the canvas in the eighth, but that was a push rather than a punch.
But he’s under heavy pressure once more, trapped against the ropes as Nelson lets the big punches fly.
Crawford’s long-time sparring partner is edging towards a comfortable points win here, but he will be disappointed if he doesn’t pull out another stoppage.
He’s got two rounds left to achieve it…
Stephen Espinoza on Eminem rumours: ‘I would not miss the ring walks’
Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza did little to quell those rumours about Eminem ring walking with Terence Crawford tonight.
“I’m terrible, I know my responses give me away,” he grinned.
“I’ve heard the same rumours and I’m sworn to secrecy. But I would not miss the ring walks.”
We’re betting that Spence also has something spectacular in his locker to counteract such a potentially big pull from Crawford.
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery
The sixth was the best round of this fight by far, great action and increased tempo.
Nelson was piling on more pressure before Montgomery went for broke with a punishing flurry, having landed little of substance otherwise all night.
However, he rather looked to have punched himself out as Nelson replied in kind, landing a couple of solid rights upstairs.
The pace then drops notably in the seventh.
Montgomery’s face is getting messy, red all over with blood now trickling down over the eye.
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery
Halfway through this scheduled 10-rounder at super-middleweight, with all one-way traffic as Nelson continues to dominate Montgomery.
However, he’s having trouble getting the big shots off and hasn’t come close to a stoppage just yet.
Now Montgomery puts Nelson under pressure early in round six!
Nelson comes roaring back with a lovely right hand. This is bubbling up nicely.
Eminem set to ring walk with Terence Crawford?
It sounds like the ring walks for tonight’s main event are going to be potentially as spectacular as the fight itself.
There are strong suggestions that Eminem could accompany Crawford to the ring following a positive Instagram exchange between the pair earlier this week.
During a chat with Shakur Stevenson posted to social media, when asked who would be walking him out, Crawford replied: “S***, I don’t know man.
“You know what I was thinking would be crazy s***? I think it would be dope to have Eminem walk me out or something like that.
“He’s never walked nobody out, huh?”
Stevenson replied: “I ain’t gonna lie, Eminem’s a GOAT. I ain’t never seen him walking nobody out in a boxing ring.”
Crawford then said: “Yeah, I ain’t neither, that’d be dope.”
Stevenson finished with: “That’d be fire, that’d be different levels, next level. Two GOATs.”
Eminem saw that video and replied, telling Crawford: “This is too crazy!!! You are one of my favourite boxers right now!”
Crawford later replied: “Pull up Em! Lets do some legendary s***.”
Steven Nelson vs Rowdy Montgomery
Montgomery isn’t disgracing himself by any means after taking this fight at pretty much a week’s notice, giving the best account of himself in the third.
But Nelson is dominating proceedings, boxing well behind a thudding left jab.
He’s throwing out plenty of them to both body and head and looking to detonate a big overhand right, which when it lands is going to cause some major trouble.
