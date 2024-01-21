Stars With NFL Boos Aside From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk attended their first official red carpet event at the ESPY Awards in July 2022 after the romance rumors lurked around for months. According to the 27-year-old Bachelor Season 24 winner, they wanted to keep their relationship low-key.

“With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion,” she told Us Weekly. “And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”