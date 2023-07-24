Stratus to list Zimbabwe’s first commodity fund on FINSEC next month with the intention to raise US$50m

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

Stratus Capital Partners on Monday announced the imminent listing of Zimbabwe’s first ever agriculture-based commodity fund on the Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC) with the intention to raise US$50m.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting, COO, John Bere, said Stratus will issue out 50 000 000 units trading at US$1 each.

“As Stratus we are aiming to raise US$50m to fund post-harvest agriculture in Zimbabwe but the number is just a drop in the ocean as the total requirement is around US$900m. This is a start, but we would want to see the fund grow over time,” said Bere adding that the amount will be raised from the 50 000 000 initial units available at US$ each.

He said with that amount, the country would have done a lot in terms of enhancing agriculture production in the country.

Bere said the Stratus Commodities Fund is expected to address widespread challenges faced in the agriculture sector especially during the marketing season.

The fund also seeks to encourage efficient price discovery, enhance liquidity flows into the commodities market, improve value chain and post-harvest financing.

Bere said the country’s commodities market presents significant opportunities for growth and value creation.

The inaugural fund will be the first of its kind as the local financial markets continue to make strides toward harnessing local resources and expertise to provide sustainable funding solutions that support the growth of the economy.

Speaking at the same event,Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary John Basera said the commodity fund will play a significant role in addressing the financing and marketing of agriculture commodities challenges.

“As the Ministry, we are delighted to see the strides our country is making in promoting sustainable production and productivity of agriculture complemented by an efficient and transparent market.

“It is pleasing to note that our country has taken one more big step towards international best practice by the establishment of this commodity fund,” Basera said.

