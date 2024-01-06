38
8
43
18
21
46
35
30
13
32
3
34
37
15
48
16
4
14
33
2
29
7
40
31
45
20
23
11
22
44
10
25
26
1
9
24
5
47
39
50
49

Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle: Magpies earn FA Cup bragging rights to ease Eddie Howe pressure

142 Less than a minute


Alexander Isak scores twice as Newcastle secure their first Wear-Tyne derby triumph since 2011


Source link

142 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Brighton 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs blown away on a miserable night for Ange Postecoglou

Brighton 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs blown away on a miserable night for Ange Postecoglou

How to watch South Africa vs Romania for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

How to watch South Africa vs Romania for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

Manchester United vs Copenhagen: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester United vs Copenhagen: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

England rugby stars to ditch players’ union to make future deals with RFU

England rugby stars to ditch players’ union to make future deals with RFU

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo