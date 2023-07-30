33
The Ashes: Australia openers make strong start to chase as Stuart Broad farewell begins

S

tuart Broad hit the final ball of his Test career for six as the Oval began its farewell to an England great this morning.

Broad announced his retirement on the third evening of the Fifth Ashes Test, with the seamer to walk away from cricket at the conclusion of the match.


