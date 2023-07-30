The Ashes: Australia openers make strong start to chase as Stuart Broad farewell begins

S tuart Broad hit the final ball of his Test career for six as the Oval began its farewell to an England great this morning.

Broad announced his retirement on the third evening of the Fifth Ashes Test, with the seamer to walk away from cricket at the conclusion of the match.

The 37-year-old was given a guard of honour by Australia’s players as he emerged to resume England’s batting innings on day four, the home side starting the day with a lead of 377 and one second-innings wicket in hand.

Broad took strike to a rapturous reception from a sell-out Oval crowd all in their seats in time for the start of play and brought early roars when pulling Mitchell Starc’s sixth ball of the morning into the stand.

James Anderson, on the occasion of his 41st birthday, had accompanied his long-time bowling partner to the crease, but was out lbw to Todd Murphy in the following over to leave England all-out for 395.

That has left Australia chasing a daunting target of 384 for the victory that would give the tourists a first outright Ashes win on English soil since 2001.

However, opening pair Usman Khawaja and David Warner made an excellent start to the chase, reaching lunch unscathed on 75 as the rain arrived in south London.