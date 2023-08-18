TorQue MuziQ Drops A Double Single Release featuring Nkosazana Daughter & Mobi Dixon

Bridging the realms of contemporary electronic music and deep-rooted African musical tradition, TorQue MuziQ, an acclaimed AfroTech producer, is proud to announce his latest groundbreaking double single release.

In the “Ingoma (Remix)”, TorQue MuziQ redefines the original AmaPiano track and spins it into a unique AfroTech piece, imbuing the familiar tune with a fresh sonic energy. Retaining Nkosazana Daughter on vocals, he effectively showcases her enchanting vocal prowess as the central thread of this captivating remix.

The song resonates with the African tradition of choral calls and responses, with repeating phrases such as “Ay ay weBafana” and “Nithuleleni ningay’shayi ingoma” which loosely translates to “why are you not making music” – that create an evocative and stirring narrative. This remix invites listeners into a rhythmic pulse, an echo of the original song that reverberates within this inventive reinterpretation.

The second single, “Sacred Drum”, in collaboration with Mobi Dixon, epitomizes the essence of the AfroTech genre. This instrumental track, built on a foundation of heavy bass and African chants, is sure to move crowds to their feet. The song captures the spiritual significance of drums in African cultures, and its hypnotic rhythm draws listeners into a trance-like state.

Photo by: Joey Moleleki / Muthaland Studios



DJs have quickly embraced “Sacred Drum“, playing it to rapturous reception on dance-floors across the globe. The beauty of this track lies in its simplicity, focusing on rhythm and bass while offering a mesmerizing blend of old and new, as it incorporates traditional African chants over electronic sounds.

This double single release offers a window into TorQue MuziQ‘s creative universe, marked by his unwavering dedication to musical innovation and deep respect for his cultural heritage. Whether you are drawn to the rhythmic allure of “Ingoma (Remix)” or the hypnotic beats of “Sacred Drum“, TorQue MuziQ has reaffirmed his ability to captivate audiences with his artistry.

Both songs are now available on all major music platforms. This release affirms TorQue MuziQ’s place at the vanguard of the AfroTech genre, and fans can expect more innovative and high-energy tracks in the future.

Stream/listen to “Ingoma Remix & Sacred Drum” HERE

Source: Muthaland