50
26
29
44
21
3
11
4
40
31
10
24
5
34
37
13
23
30
14
48
15
22
2
7
46
38
20
45
35
47
9
18
39
25
33
43
16
8
1
49
32

Will Tottenham fans boo Mauricio Pochettino? Three tell us their reasons why, and why not, as manager returns

144 Less than a minute


The Argentine oversaw Spurs’ best period of the modern era but tonight returns for some as an enemy


Source link

144 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Man City injury update: Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and John Stones latest news and return dates

Man City injury update: Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and John Stones latest news and return dates

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea prepare Osimhen approach, Arsenal done deal; Rice update; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Frimpong, Rice medical; Chelsea in £85m Caicedo bid; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Frimpong, Rice medical; Chelsea in £85m Caicedo bid; Man United, Spurs latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo