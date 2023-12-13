46
20
40
21
25
35
5
10
29
45
26
23
9
30
43
11
37
2
15
4
33
22
48
38
50
16
13
47
7
8
31
24
1
44
39
14
32
3
34
18
49

Tottenham injury update: James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven latest news and return dates

136 Less than a minute


Injuries have cost Spurs as form has dipped in recent weeks


Source link

136 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hijack Arsenal move for Kudus; Mbappe latest; Osimhen to Man United boost; Spurs

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hijack Arsenal move for Kudus; Mbappe latest; Osimhen to Man United boost; Spurs

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid: Dortmund confirm £88.5m deal agreed, rising to £115m

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid: Dortmund confirm £88.5m deal agreed, rising to £115m

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo