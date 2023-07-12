Ryan Sessegnon injury rules out summer transfer as clubs tracked Tottenham defender

Spurs confirmed last night that Sessegnon has undergone surgery on his left hamstring after suffering a recurrence of the injury during the first week of Ange Postecoglou’s pre-season regime.

Sessegnon has been plagued by hamstring injuries since joining Spurs from Fulham in summer 2019 and was sidelined in February with the same problem.

The surgery was considered a success but the wing-back is not expected to return until September, after the close of the transfer window, meaning he is all-but certain to remain at Spurs until at least January.

Fulham, Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Benfica and Marseille were among the club monitoring Sessegnon’s situation, with the player keen on a fresh start – although Postecoglou had not yet told the 23-year-old if he was part of his plans before he suffered the injury.

The Australian is keen to run the rule over his fringe players during the club’s Asia-Pacific pre-season tour, with the squad departing for Perth on Friday evening, where they face West Ham next Tuesday, July 18.

Spurs then face Leicester in Bangkok on July 23 and had been due to finish the trip with a match against Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Singapore on July 26. However, the Italian club today pulled out of the friendly after cancelling their entire Asian tour, which had included a subsequent game in South Korea.

Instead of a grudge match against their former head coach, Spurs will now face local side Lion City Sailors at the Singapore National Stadium.

Spurs have also completed the free transfer of former Fulham winger Manor Solomon on a five-year deal, with the Israeli promising fans they will be entertained in the coming season by Postecoglou’s new-look side.

“It’s going to be different with the new manager,” Solomon said. “The football will be more offensive, more attacking, it will entertain our fans. I can’t wait for the season to start.

“I spoke with the manager and understood what he wants and what he demands from the team, from the wingers in particular, I know he wants to see attacking football, to see pressure, to have the ball, to play really attacking football that will entertain our fans.”

Solomon is Spurs’ third summer signing after James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario, with the club continuing to work on a deal for Wolfsburg centre-half Micky van de Ven.