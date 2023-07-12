48
14
18
21
43
7
35
26
31
3
46
8
23
22
4
11
37
50
32
45
33
13
5
16
24
49
44
30
28
10
34
25
9
15
1
29
2
38
40
39
20
47

Ryan Sessegnon injury rules out summer transfer as clubs tracked Tottenham defender

147 2 minutes read


Spurs confirmed last night that Sessegnon has undergone surgery on his left hamstring after suffering a recurrence of the injury during the first week of Ange Postecoglou’s pre-season regime.

Sessegnon has been plagued by hamstring injuries since joining Spurs from Fulham in summer 2019 and was sidelined in February with the same problem.


Source link

147 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Lawrence Dallaglio’s Rugby Podcast | Evening Standard

Lawrence Dallaglio’s Rugby Podcast | Evening Standard

Exclusive Interview With Dillian Whyte Protege Youssef Khoumari (11-0-1)

Aryna Sabalenka snubs French Open press conference again ahead of clash with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Aryna Sabalenka snubs French Open press conference again ahead of clash with Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina

Man City vs Manchester United: FA Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, latest odds

Man City vs Manchester United: FA Cup final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, latest odds

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo