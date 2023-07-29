Maurizio Sarri vetoes Lazio move for Giovani Lo Celso as Tottenham chance emerges

The Argentine is back at Spurs following a loan spell at Villarreal last season and has been involved under Ange Postecoglou.

Despite struggling to fully convince following a move worth around a total of £42m, Postecoglou has expressed an interest in working with the 27-year-old long-term.

Lo Celso has impressed in games against West Ham and Lion City Sailors, raising hope that his career in north London can still be salvaged.

Still, Lazio president Claudio Lotito says former Chelsea manager Sarri is simply not interested in the midfielder.

The Italian side are looking to replace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after his move to Saudi Arabia and Lotito claims Manchester United’s Fred is another target shot down by Sarri.

Speaking to Il Messaggero, Lotito said: “I was prepared to open talks with Man United and bid for Fred, but Maurizio Sarri told me no — he doesn’t want Fred.

“He did the same with Lo Celso… Sarri wants [Piotr] Zielinski and [Samuele] Ricci.”