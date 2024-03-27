Tottenham vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Three points against the Hatters would take Spurs back above Villa, who play later on Saturday.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Tottenham vs Luton is scheduled for a 3pm GMT kick-off time on Saturday 30 March, 2024.
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.
How to watch Tottenham vs Luton
TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Tottenham vs Luton team news
Richarlison is available again but Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster are all out.
Mads Andersen, Alfie Doughty and Albert Sambi Lokonga are amongst those who could return for the Hatters.
Tottenham vs Luton prediction
While Spurs aren’t always totally convincing at home, questions would be asked if they do not beat a team who have won only once in ten games.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Tottenham vs Luton latest odds
Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.
