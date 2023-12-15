48
26
45
50
49
16
11
22
13
40
30
24
7
21
38
37
1
46
39
4
43
33
29
18
3
31
15
10
34
5
14
9
25
32
8
47
44
20
2
35
23

Tottenham XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

135 Less than a minute


New injury blow could push Ange Postecoglou into naming unchanged side


Source link

135 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

The ‘surreal’ rise of Newcastle’s Lewis Miley, the perfect student who faced PSG

The ‘surreal’ rise of Newcastle’s Lewis Miley, the perfect student who faced PSG

England vs Haiti LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

England vs Haiti LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Luton Town’s Premier League promotion gets shoutout in Parliament

Luton Town’s Premier League promotion gets shoutout in Parliament

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso must seize his second chance to become a Spurs success story

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso must seize his second chance to become a Spurs success story

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo