Tourism arrivals up 50% | Business Times

Tourism arrivals up 50%

BUSINESS REPORTER

 

Tourist arrivals to Zimbabwe increased by 50% to 529 078 in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, bringing in US$343.1m compared to the same period last year, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Mangaliso Ndlovu  has said.

He attributed the strong performance to various forms of marketing that are currently being used.

“Generally, our tourism sector has been good owing to a number of  of sectors that have been contributing to the continued growth,”Ndlovu said.

 

He added: “Business tourism has been growing. The country hosted a number of business conferences  and there has been an increased  number of airlines.”

 


