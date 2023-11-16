TRACE Fest 2023 Unveils Explosive Artist Lineup. – Recently TRACE announced the return of the highly anticipated TRACE Fest. Trace has now confirmed its sensational artist lineup for the upcoming festival. Unlocked by Vodacom, the festival will be held on Saturday, 2 December 2023.

First held in 2018, this year’s roster promises an electrifying experience! Featuring a diverse array of top-tier talent from various genres. Music lovers can expect an unforgettable day filled with summer vibes and incredible performances.

Music enthusiasts and entertainment aficionados, mark your calendars for Saturday, 2 December 2023. TRACE Fest is set to take the stage once again at Disoufeng in Soweto, South of Joburg.

TRACE Fest Unlocked by Vodacom has become an annual celebration of music, culture, and entertainment. Featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, electrifying performances, and memorable moments. This year’s event promises to be even more spectacular. This with a lineup that will leave fans eagerly counting down the days.

The star-studded lineup guarantees a dynamic and vibrant musical experience showcasing the best talent in the industry. You and your squad of 10 friends can score with our special package. Buy 6 tickets and get 4 FREE! #Squadpackage

The Trace Fest Lineup

Blxckie

25K

Lamiez

DJ Yolophonik

Zulu Mkhathini

TDK Macassette

Da Kruk

DJ Le Soul

Khanyisa

Bassie

Vikk The Groove

Didi Lifestyle (Yes, twice the excitement!)

GMI Venus

Namakau Star

Jawsh Typhoon

Aya Msani

International MAJ

Nate Magic

Stoks

Chizmo

All you Need to Known About TRACE Fest

Date: Saturday, 2nd December

Time: 14:00 until 02:00

Venue: Disoufeng Pub & Restaurant

Ticket Info: General Tickets: R200 | VIP Tickets: R600

Secure your spot at this must-attend event by purchasing your tickets now . Don’t miss the chance to be part of the TRACE Fest Unlocked by Vodacom!

Where music and culture collide for an unparalleled celebration…