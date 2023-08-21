Transfer news LIVE! Amrabat to Man Utd blow; Liverpool get Gravenberch boost; Balogun latest

The summer transfer deadline is drawing closer as clubs scramble to get their final deals done. Among those still in need of signings are Liverpool, who want Ryan Gravenberch in their hunt for a new midfielder, and Manchester United, who want Sofyan Amrabat in their hunt for a new midfielder.
Chelsea already have plenty of new midfielders but an attacker would not go amiss for Mauricio Pochettino and reports suggest they are battling Fulham to land Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. The Gunners are expected to be quiet for the rest of the transfer window with target Joao Cancelo off to Barcelona.
West Ham are set to land Konstantinos Mavropanos to bolster their defence, with claims of a failed medical being rubbished. Tottenham are also active with a new striker, likely Gent’s Gift Orban, on their radar. Follow the latest news, gossip and rumours including updates on Tottenham and West Ham below!
Man Utd receive Sofyan Amrabat blow
Fiorentina look to be planning for life WITH Sofyan Amrabat, having today named him in their squad for their Europa Conference League play-off against Rapid Vienna.
Reports suggest United could look to PSG midfielder Marco Verratti instead having so far failed to agree a deal for Amrabat, who is into the last year of his contract in Tuscany.
Done deal! Southampton sign Flynn Downes on loan from West Ham
Fulham face fight to sign Hudson-Odoi as Everton and Forest join race
Fulham face renewed competition for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi after Everton and Nottingham Forest entered the race to sign the winger.
The 22-year-old has verbally agreed terms over a move to Craven Cottage and is desperate to leave Chelsea to get his career back on track.
Hudson-Odoi is willing to take a significant pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea close in on £11.8m deal to sign Djordje Petrovic
Chelsea are closing in on an £11.8 million deal to sign New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 23-year-old Serb has emerged as Chelsea’s top target to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and will come in as back-up to new No1 Robert Sanchez.
Petrovic is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS and Chelsea are confident of wrapping up a deal before the transfer window shuts on Friday of next week.
West Ham set to finalise £20m deal for Mavropanos after medical
West Ham are finalising the signing of centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos in a £20million deal from Stuttgart, writes Malik Ouzia.
The defender will become the Hammers’s third summer signing, after James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, who both made debuts against Chelsea yesterday.
Crystal Palace in talks with Man United over move for Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace are in talks with Manchester United over a move for goalkeeper Dean Henderson, writes Dom Smith.
Palace are interested in a loan with an obligation to buy the 26-year-old next summer.
Veteran Spaniard Vicente Guaita is refusing to play for Palace after losing his No1 spot to Sam Johnstone, leaving the Eagles in the market for a new goalkeeper.
Inter Milan set to sign Benjamin Pavard
Hard luck, Manchester United and Arsenal fans!
It seems that, despite links with a move to the Premier League, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is set for a move to Inter Milan.
“We won’t announce Benjamin Pavard as new signing today but… we’re in good position,” said Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta.
“We’re doing our best to sign Pavard, we are ambitious. It’s not an illusion, we feel we can make it happen”.
Joao Cancelo expected to join Barcelona
Barcelona continue to be involved in eye-catching transfers even despite so many financial problems over the years.
Having sold Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain, the LaLiga champions are ready to bring in another big name.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Barca are expected to reach a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.
Tottenham explore Ivan Toney deal
While things are looking good for Tottenham right now, they’re going to have to replace Harry Kane at some point.
Though it currently doesn’t look as if they’re going to rush into that, January could be different.
Indeed, journalist Dean Jones claims Spurs are now starting to explore a potential move for Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney when his ban ends at the turn of the year.
Manchester United consider shock move for Marco Verratti
Mason Mount has already arrived to strengthen Manchester United’s midfield this summer but we are yet to see the benefits.
The Red Devils have struggled during the early part of this season and, as a result, could soon launch a fresh new move.
According to L’Equipe, United are prepared to rival clubs in Saudi Arabia and Bayern Munich in attempts to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.
