Transfer news LIVE! Amrabat to Man Utd blow; Liverpool get Gravenberch boost; Balogun latest

The summer transfer deadline is drawing closer as clubs scramble to get their final deals done. Among those still in need of signings are Liverpool, who want Ryan Gravenberch in their hunt for a new midfielder, and Manchester United, who want Sofyan Amrabat in their hunt for a new midfielder.

Chelsea already have plenty of new midfielders but an attacker would not go amiss for Mauricio Pochettino and reports suggest they are battling Fulham to land Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. The Gunners are expected to be quiet for the rest of the transfer window with target Joao Cancelo off to Barcelona.

West Ham are set to land Konstantinos Mavropanos to bolster their defence, with claims of a failed medical being rubbished. Tottenham are also active with a new striker, likely Gent’s Gift Orban, on their radar. Follow the latest news, gossip and rumours including updates on Tottenham and West Ham below!