Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Maguire; fresh Caicedo bid; Bitello to Arsenal; Onana in Man Utd medical

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all embarking on pre-season tours but remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have finally landed both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to take their spending past the £150m mark but continue to be linked with fresh moves, namely Bitello of Gremio. Xavi Simmons, however, will not be joining.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still interested in a move for Moises Caicedo and could now be set to raise their offer to sign the midfielder now they have shifted a lot of players out of the club. Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy recently, is also said to be a shock target.


