Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Maguire; fresh Caicedo bid; Bitello to Arsenal; Onana in Man Utd medical

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all embarking on pre-season tours but remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have finally landed both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to take their spending past the £150m mark but continue to be linked with fresh moves, namely Bitello of Gremio. Xavi Simmons, however, will not be joining.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are still interested in a move for Moises Caicedo and could now be set to raise their offer to sign the midfielder now they have shifted a lot of players out of the club. Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy recently, is also said to be a shock target.
For their part, United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Andre Onana, who had emerged as Erik ten Hag’s top target following the departure of David De Gea. Follow all the latest gossip, news and rumours including Tottenham and West Ham updates below!
Live updates
Liverpool eye Kalvin Phillips as Jordan Henderson replacement
Liverpool’s rebuild looks like going into overdrive now.
Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are understood to be targets for clubs in the lucrative Saudi Pro League as Jurgen Klopp looks to improve on last season.
With the money generated from those potential sales, the Reds look ready to test Manchester City’s resolve.
According to the Mirror, Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a target.
Tottenham close to signing Clement Lenglet
Tottenham have been busy in the transfer market and that looks set to continue even despite the fact they are away in Australia for a pre-season tour.
The defence is the only part of the squad that has not yet been bolstered but it appears Spurs are closing in on a new deal.
According to Spanish outlet Sport, the club are set to sign Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis following his loan spell last year.
Manchester United set to sign Andre Onana
At last, Manchester United appear to be closing in on a new goalkeeper.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana has agreed a five-year contract at Old Trafford and has been booked in for a medical.
Onana could make his debut during the club’s tour of the United States.
Arsenal watching Bitello ahead of potential move
Arsenal have managed to secure all three of their top targets this summer before their pre-season tour of the United States.
The Gunners have Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice all available for their games against MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona but that does not mean they are done yet.
Gremio midfielder Bitello has been linked with a move to the club and the Brazilian team’s president has been speaking.
“There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment,” said Alberto Guerra.
Chelsea set to increase offer to sign Moises Caicedo
Finally, there could be some movement on the Moises Caicedo to Chelsea story.
The Brighton star has been Mauricio Pochettino’s top midifeld target all summer but there has been little concrete development.
Fabrizio Romano, however, has provided an update.
H claims the club are ready to finally increase their offer of £70m in an effort to get a deal done over the next week.
Chelsea interested in shock move for Harry Maguire
Chelsea’s focus of late has been on getting players out of the club but there’s little doubt the Blues need to bolster their options.
For all of the talk of the club’s buying policy since the takeover, they have tended to focus on younger players.
Still, Mauricio Pochettino is said to want experience.
According to The Sun, Chelsea are ready to make a move for Harry Maguire.
The England defender has now been stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford and looks set to depart.
Andre Onana to seal Manchester United transfer
Andre Onana to Manchester United is happening at long last.
Fabrizio Romano has given it the patented “here we go” treatment tonight, insisting that an agreement with Inter Milan is finally imminent.
Onana is set to travel for a medical and to sign his Old Trafford contract, with United poised to quickly request a Visa so that the Cameroon goalkeeper can join Erik ten Hag’s squad for their upcoming USA trip.
Onana has long since been the Dutchman’s preferred successor for David de Gea and will reportedly sign a five-year deal until 2028 that includes an option for the club to extend by a further season.
Busquets reunites with Messi at Inter Miami
Inter Miami continue to get the old Barcelona crew back together in the MLS.
As they get set to officially unveil Lionel Messi later on tonight, the franchise have also now confirmed the signing of ex-Camp Nou team-mate Sergio Busquets.
The veteran Spanish midfielder has also signed on until 2025 in Florida after calling time on his 18-year stint at Barca this summer.
Jordi Alba is also expected to join Messi and Busquets at Inter Miami in the days ahead.
Xavi Simons to make Leipzig loan after PSG return
Xavi Simons is set to complete his return to Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow.
The Dutch international midfielder, also linked with Arsenal this summer, is poised to move back to the Parc des Princes just one year after leaving for PSV Eindhoven.
PSG are said to have activated a £5m buy-back clause for Simons, who is expected to head straight out on loan to the Bundesliga with RB Leizpig this week.
On his Instagram this evening, the 20-year-old has said that there will be an official announcement at 2pm on Monday.
Done deal! Chelsea sign Angelo Gabriel
Another done deal for Chelsea!
The Blues have announced the signing of Angelo Gabriel from Santos for a fee of around €15m (£12.8m).
The Brazilian winger, 18, has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge having already made 129 senior club appearances back home.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil Under-20 international, the youngest debutant in the history of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, will now join Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.
He is expected to then go out on loan for the season, with new partner club Strasbourg a potential option.
