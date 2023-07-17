Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Maguire; fresh Caicedo bid; Bitello to Arsenal; Onana in Man Utd medical

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all embarking on pre-season tours but remain active in the transfer market. The Gunners have finally landed both Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice to take their spending past the £150m mark but continue to be linked with fresh moves, namely Bitello of Gremio. Xavi Simmons, however, will not be joining.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are still interested in a move for Moises Caicedo and could now be set to raise their offer to sign the midfielder now they have shifted a lot of players out of the club. Harry Maguire, who was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy recently, is also said to be a shock target.

For their part, United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Andre Onana, who had emerged as Erik ten Hag’s top target following the departure of David De Gea. Follow all the latest gossip, news and rumours including Tottenham and West Ham updates below!