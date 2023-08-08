Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Neymar decision; Arsenal ‘sign’ Raya; Tottenham want Gift Orban; Man United

The new Premier League season is just days away and the summer transfer market is gearing up for another flurry of activity. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham are all busy ahead of the weekend, and the biggest news is again surrounding the future of Harry Kane.
The Spurs striker showed no signs of slacking off against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday, scoring four goals and his club yesterday rejected Bayern Munich’s latest offer for the striker. Another bid is expected as Spurs prepare to sign Micky van de ven, Alejo Veliz and weigh up a bid for Gift Orban.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, and continue to be linked with right wingers. Over at Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is trying to force a Brighton exit by missing training, while Deivid Washington could be the next young star to arrive at Stamford Bridge. West Ham are finally signing someone with Edson Alvarez on his way, and want to sign United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. Mbappe. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!
Live updates
Chelsea do NOT want Neymar
Here comes Nizaar Kinsella to pour cold water on those Neymar to Chelsea links.
Mauricio Pochettino is not keen on a reunion with the Brazilian.
Neymar has been put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain and reports in France last night linked Neymar with a sensational move to Stamford Bridge.
It is believed PSG would accept an offer of between £60million and £70m.
But it is understood Pochettino does not want Chelsea to move for the 31-year-old.
Spurs plot Gift Orban bid
Tottenham have made contact with Gent over a deal for Gift Orban.
According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Spurs believe they can pounce now for a player who could cost twice as much in a year’s time.
A deal worth around €30m (£26m) is the most likely figure following talks and Ange Postecoglou has approved the signing.
The journalist suggests that Spurs will only make their move should Harry Kane leave.
Chelsea in contact over Neymar deal
Neymar remains in contact with Chelsea over a sensational summer move.
According to RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, talks between both parties remain active as Paris Saint-Germain exploring selling the Brazilian.
Neymar would like to return to Barcelona but his salary demands, and Xavi’s reluctance to push for the move, means that is unlikely.
Chelsea, therefore appear the most likely destination, while an unnamed club in Brazil are also keen. At the moment, staying in Paris is expected.
West Ham see double bid rejected
West Ham are now making moves, it seems.
After a summer of transition, the club are set to sign Edson Alvarez.
Now, the Sun claim the Hammers have launched a double bid for Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.
Caicedo ramps up attempts to join Chelsea by missing Brighton training
Moises Caicedo missed Brighton training on Monday in an attempt to force through a move to Chelsea.
The Blues have seen three offers rejected for the midfielder, with the latest worth up to £80m, but remain confident of reaching an agreement.
Brighton value the 21-year-old at £100m but the player is keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal reject Monaco bid for £50m-rated Balogun as Turner talks continue
Arsenal have rejected an offer from Monaco for forward Folarin Balogun, writes Simon Collings.
The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 while on loan at Reims last season and Monaco are keen to bring him back.
The Gunners, however, want £50m for the American international, who remains a top target for Inter Milan after they pulled away from talks to sign Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.
Spurs REJECT latest Kane bid
Tottenham have rebuffed another bid from Bayern Munich for Harry Kane, with the German giants now considering whether to continue talks, writes Dan Kilpatrick.
The latest offer was understood to be some £25million short of Spurs’ valuation of the England captain and Bayern officials are set to weigh up their options at a pre-planned meeting later on Monday.
Kane has made it clear that he expects to stay at Spurs if no deal has been agreed before they begin the new campaign at Brentford on Sunday — though head coach Ange Postecoglou yesterday suggested the only deadline for a transfer remained the end of the transfer window at midnight on September 1.
Bayern’s had already seen an opening offer worth around £70m plus add-ons and an improved follow up bid knocked back by Spurs this summer.
Besiktas want Pepe
Besiktas remain interested in signing Nicolas Pepe.
The Arsenal forward has entered the final year of his contract in north London, returning to the club this summer after an unsuccessful loan spell at Besiktas last season.
Sky Sports report that Besiktas want to bring Pepe to Turkey, but are unwilling to pay a fee. Talks are continuing, with Arsenal keen on sealing an exit for the 28-year-old.
Onyek signs new Brentford contract
Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka has signed a new four-year contract.
The 25-year-old Nigeria international has made 41 Premier League appearances since signing for the west Londoners from Midtjylland in 2021.
“I’m very pleased that Frank has signed a new contract,” Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club website. “He has helped the team a lot during our time in the Premier League.
“During both seasons he has been unlucky with injuries, which have prevented him from taking an even bigger step forward in terms of minutes, but I really like his energy.
“Frank is a great pressing player. He runs into the half-spaces and in behind, progressing up the pitch. He’s a very important player for us and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey with him.”
Ramsey up for the No1 fight
Aaron Ramsdale showed he will be up for the fight for his first-choice spot at Arsenal if the Gunners sign David Raya.
Twice in a week Ramsdale has been a penalty hero, and his influence on yesterday’s Community Shield at Wembley was a timely reminder to Mikel Arteta of what he can do.
Ramsdale saved Rodri’s spot-kick to help Arsenal beat Manchester City 4-1 on penalties, after the match finished 1-1.
Last Wednesday, Ramsdale denied Takumi Minamino from the spot as Arsenal beat Monaco in the Emirates Cup.
Arteta wants to bring in Raya from Brentford as competition for Ramsdale, who knows his position as Arsenal’s No1 goalkeeper could soon be under threat.
