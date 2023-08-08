Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea make Neymar decision; Arsenal ‘sign’ Raya; Tottenham want Gift Orban; Man United

The new Premier League season is just days away and the summer transfer market is gearing up for another flurry of activity. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham are all busy ahead of the weekend, and the biggest news is again surrounding the future of Harry Kane.

The Spurs striker showed no signs of slacking off against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday, scoring four goals and his club yesterday rejected Bayern Munich’s latest offer for the striker. Another bid is expected as Spurs prepare to sign Micky van de ven, Alejo Veliz and weigh up a bid for Gift Orban.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, and continue to be linked with right wingers. Over at Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is trying to force a Brighton exit by missing training, while Deivid Washington could be the next young star to arrive at Stamford Bridge. West Ham are finally signing someone with Edson Alvarez on his way, and want to sign United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. Mbappe. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip via Standard Sport’s LIVE blog!