Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to sign Rice; Chelsea launch £51m striker bid, Caicedo update; Liverpool deal done

Signings are landing at a serious pace in the transfer window with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all looking to splash some serious cash. The Gunners are on the cusp of signing Declan Rice for £105million plus the £40m deal to land Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, and a new £51m bid for Dusan Vlahovic has also been rumoured. Man Utd are still linked with Andre Onana despite Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper, and talk of turning to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.

Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all of interest. Liverpool have announced the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai after he completed his medical. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!