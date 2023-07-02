9
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to sign Rice; Chelsea launch £51m striker bid, Caicedo update; Liverpool deal done

Signings are landing at a serious pace in the transfer window with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all looking to splash some serious cash. The Gunners are on the cusp of signing Declan Rice for £105million plus the £40m deal to land Jurrien Timber, having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, and a new £51m bid for Dusan Vlahovic has also been rumoured. Man Utd are still linked with Andre Onana despite Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper, and talk of turning to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow.


Source link

