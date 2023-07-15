Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal finally sign Rice; Chelsea want Vlahovic; Onana to Man United; Spurs latest

Arsenal have finally signed Declan Rice, with West Ham confirming their captain had left the club without a single mention of the Gunners in the statement. The £105million deal breaks the British transfer record and comes a day after Arsenal had confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax in an expensive few hours for the club.
Over at Chelsea, there are fresh fears that Liverpool could swoop in and disrupt their bid for Moises Caicedo. Talks continue with Brighton over a £100million deal while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Rayan Cherki are key targets for Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to sanction Romelu Lukaku’s exit to Inter Milan or Juventus for around £34m.
Manchester United have agreed a £43m deal to sign Andre Onana while Tottenham appear to have held off interest in Harry Kane from Bayern Munich. They are keen on a new defender amid interest in Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba and Levi Colwill. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Chelsea weigh up Vlahovic bid
Juventus’s offer for Romelu Lukaku as conditional on the sale of Dusan Vlahovic by August 4, who is one of many forwards of interest to Chelsea.
Standard Sport understands that Chelsea have yet to decide whether to move for another striker and simply hoped to sell Lukaku before his return for pre-season training on Monday, in two days’ time.
The Mail, though, report that the Blues will launch a bid for Vlahovic, and a swap deal with Juve could happen though the 23-year-old would cost more than Lukaku.
Inter fears rise as Lukaku uncontactable
Inter Milan are considering walking away from talks to sign Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker was uncontactable on Friday night.
The Italian giants had prepared a bid worth £30million, plus a further £4m in add-ons, but the Belgium international and his representative, Sebastian Ledure, were not able to be contacted on the phone.
Inter were ready to match a Juventus bid made on Wednesday, with an offer much closer to Chelsea’s £40m asking price.
Officials are now concerned that Lukaku is now pushing for a move to Juventus, having previously been told he only wanted to move to San Siro.
Rice pens open letter
Declan Rice says his move to Arsenal “has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game” in his first words since his West Ham exit was confirmed.
Rice has penned an open letter to Hammers fans as the club confirmed their club captain was leaving – though there was no mention of ‘Arsenal’ in either statement.
The Gunners have agreed a £105million deal to sign Rice, breaking the British transfer record.
“The last few days and weeks have been an absolute whirlwind of emotion,” Rice wrote.
David Sullivan on Rice exit
“I am sorry to see Declan leave us, but I believe that everyone at West Ham United should be very proud of the part we have played in his journey from the Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath to becoming the most valuable young player in English football.
“I would like to make it clear to our supporters that we did not want to sell Declan. We wanted to build our team around him and made a series of improved, long-term contract offers to secure his future. However, once Declan made it clear that he wished to move on and seek a new challenge, the Club felt it would not be right to stand in his way, acting in the best interests of West Ham United.
“He leaves with the sincere thanks, respect and love of everyone here, having earned his place in history alongside the great Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as the only players to have captained West Ham United to a major trophy. More than that, he has always given absolutely everything for the football club throughout his time with us.
“Declan will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Hammers fans and everyone here at the Club. We wish him well for the future and he will always be an inspiration and an example to any young player coming through our Academy.”
West Ham confirm Declan Rice sale
And that official confirmation is here!
West Ham appear to have stolen Arsenal’s thunder by announcing the deal, though without a single mention of ‘Arsenal’ in their statement.
There is still nothing on Arsenal’s website, so this time to announce cannot have been agreed by the clubs.
Even so, it’s done and you can read all about it here!
Declan Rice DONE DEAL!
West Ham have signed the deal to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal.
A late piece of breaking news from Sky Sports that the paperwork is completed for the British record transfer!
Expect the official announcement tomorrow.
Kylian Mbappe situation complicates Chelsea pursuit
Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are fishing in the same waters for a new striker.
Dusan Vlahovic has emerged on Les Parisiens’ radar – if Kylian Mbappe leaves.
Victor Osimhen is another named by Corriere dello Sport as a target for PSG in this scenario, the Napoli star having also caught Chelsea’s eye.
Reports in Spain claim Mbappe and Real Madrid already have an agreement for him to sign on a six-year contract when he becomes a free agent next season, which could boost Chelsea if PSG have to wait to sign a replacement.
Chelsea swap plan for Dusan Vlahovic set to collapse
Chelsea have been hoping to send Romelu Lukaku away as part of a swap deal with Juventus.
That’s according to Corriere della Sera, who report on Dusan Vlahovic being the Blues’ top target to upgrade their attack.
However, Lukaku is intent on returning to Inter and a move to Turin would be seen as a big betrayal by the Nerazzurri fans.
And Inter’s sale of Andre Onana to Manchester United should give them the funds to complete that deal.
Man United to sign Andre Onana
Manchester United have made a breakthrough in talks to sign Andre Onana!
La Gazzetta dello Sport report on a deal being struck over the goalkeeper’s transfer with Inter Milan, with the fee set at an initial £43m plus add-ons.
An announcement is expected tomorrow.
Chelsea set to let Romelu Lukaku go
Romelu Lukaku could once again be an Inter Milan player by Monday.
Reports in Italy say the funds raised from Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United will allow the Nerazzurri to snap up Lukaku.
Talks in Chelsea have led to a likely breakthrough in the region of £30m.
