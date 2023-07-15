1
21
49
10
25
22
43
8
35
46
23
16
5
48
28
37
4
47
45
13
7
34
20
33
9
30
40
32
38
3
2
39
29
24
14
44
50
15
26
11
18
31

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal finally sign Rice; Chelsea want Vlahovic; Onana to Man United; Spurs latest

133 4 minutes read


Arsenal have finally signed Declan Rice, with West Ham confirming their captain had left the club without a single mention of the Gunners in the statement. The £105million deal breaks the British transfer record and comes a day after Arsenal had confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax in an expensive few hours for the club.

Over at Chelsea, there are fresh fears that Liverpool could swoop in and disrupt their bid for Moises Caicedo. Talks continue with Brighton over a £100million deal while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Rayan Cherki are key targets for Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to sanction Romelu Lukaku’s exit to Inter Milan or Juventus for around £34m.


Source link

133 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Floyd Patterson – The Gentleman Of Boxing

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Timber move; Chelsea want Gabri Veiga, Jackson medical; Osimhen to Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Timber move; Chelsea want Gabri Veiga, Jackson medical; Osimhen to Man United

Property stolen at NSS - Soccer24

Property stolen at NSS – Soccer24

Gabriel Nyoni’s career on the line following horror injury

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo