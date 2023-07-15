Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal finally sign Rice; Chelsea want Vlahovic; Onana to Man United; Spurs latest

Arsenal have finally signed Declan Rice, with West Ham confirming their captain had left the club without a single mention of the Gunners in the statement. The £105million deal breaks the British transfer record and comes a day after Arsenal had confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax in an expensive few hours for the club.

Over at Chelsea, there are fresh fears that Liverpool could swoop in and disrupt their bid for Moises Caicedo. Talks continue with Brighton over a £100million deal while the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Rayan Cherki are key targets for Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to sanction Romelu Lukaku’s exit to Inter Milan or Juventus for around £34m.

Manchester United have agreed a £43m deal to sign Andre Onana while Tottenham appear to have held off interest in Harry Kane from Bayern Munich. They are keen on a new defender amid interest in Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba and Levi Colwill. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!