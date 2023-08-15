Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Barcelona wonderkid; Lavia decision, Chelsea agree £45m winger terms

Chelsea have turned their attention to signing Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise after securing a mammoth £115million deal for Moises Caicedo. Personal terms are agreed with Crystal Palace winger Olise while Lavia is thought to have snubbed Liverpool’s advances for a £55m move to Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal still haven’t announced the signing of David Raya from Brentford and have been linked with a move for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati. The potential long-term injry for Jurrien Timber may shake up their plans, too.
Tottenham, meanwhile, will launch a bid for Gift Orban after Harry Kane’s sale. Over at Liverpool, Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a potential midfielder to solve their growing problems in that position. Manchester United want Sofyan Amrabat for the middle of their park, while Neymar is set to join Al-Hilal in a £2.5m-a-week deal. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Live updates
Chelsea agree Michael Olise personal terms
Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign a new winger this summer, particularly after the injury to Christopher Nkunku.
Standard Sport understand Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is top of their list with personal terms already agreed for the ex-Reading star, who spent time at Chelsea’s academy as a youth.
Palace will want upwards of £45m for the France youth international.
Chelsea getting ‘one of world’s best midfielders’ in Caicedo
Brighton have also announced the exit of Moises Caicedo.
“Chelsea are getting one of the top midfielders in the world. Moises has been one of our exceptional players over the past 18 months,” said technical director David Weir.
“We’d like to thank him for his performances for us, which helped this team to two record finishes in the Premier League, and we wish him well for the future.”
Brighton chairman Tony Bloom added: “Moises expressed a strong desire to move on, and at that point it was crucial our valuation was met in full.
“I’d like to thank him for his exceptional performances for the club, and I wish him all the best going forward.”
Moises Caicedo: I didn’t think twice over Chelsea move
Here are Moises Caicedo’s first words after joining Chelsea…
He told the club’s official website: “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”
Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months, and we are thrilled to add him to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.
“Moises possesses a rare midfield skill set and is a player we’ve been targeting for some time. We believe he will make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge this season – and in the years ahead.”
Chelsea announce £115m Moises Caicedo signing
Chelsea have completed the blockbuster signing of Moises Caicedo, breaking the British transfer record for the second time in just six months.
After weeks of protracted negotiations hastened by strong rival interest from Liverpool in recent days, the Blues finally agreed a deal with Brighton for their No1 summer target that will see them pay a guaranteed £100million up front plus another £15m in achievable add-ons, with the agreement also said to contain a sell-on clause.
Caicedo successfully passed a medical on Monday and agreed terms on an enormous eight-year contract lasting until 2031 that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that, with a potential debut coming in the Premier League London derby away at West Ham on Sunday.
Read the full story here
Romeo Lavia chooses Chelsea move over Liverpool
Romeo Lavia has now chosen to join Chelsea over Liverpool.
That is the breaking news from The Athletic tonight, with David Orstein reporting that, like Moises Caicedo, the Belgian international has opted for Stamford Bridge over Anfield.
Chelsea are now expected to wrap up a deal with Southampton for Lavia worth an initial £50m plus add-ons, with the relationship between the two clubs said to be good and no issues expected.
Another huge boost for Mauricio Pochettino and a major blow for Jurgen Klopp…
Liverpool still want Aurelien Tchouameni
Liverpool are left scrambling for alternative midfield targets with seemingly both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia now on their way to Chelsea.
The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already this summer, but need more reinforcements in the middle of the park with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho having both moved to Saudi Arabia, following the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through the Anfield exit door.
That need has been made more apparent with neither Thiago Alcantara nor Stefan Bajcetic featuring over pre-season due to injury.
According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool are among the top clubs to still hold an interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, having been beaten by Real Madrid to his signing from Monaco in a huge €100m deal last summer.
However, the French international is a key part of Carlo Ancelotti’s first XI at the Bernabeu, playing the full 90 minutes of their first LaLiga game against Athletic Club on Saturday, and neither Madrid nor Tchouameni are said to be interested in an exit at this juncture.
Chelsea complete first Moises Caicedo interview
Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella, plus transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, also reports that Chelsea have already conducted their first in-house media interviews with Caicedo.
At this rate it would be a massive surprise if official confirmation of that mammoth £115m deal wasn’t forthcoming this evening.
Not much longer to wait, Chelsea fans…
Chelsea set to announce Moises Caicedo signing
Moises Caicedo’s blockbuster move from Brighton to Chelsea could be announced as soon as tonight.
After a fierce battle with Liverpool over recent days, the Blues have agreed to shatter the British transfer record for the second time in just six months to land the highly-rated Ecuador midfielder, 21, for £100m up front and a further £15m in achievable add-ons, plus a sell-on clause.
Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that the switch should become official soon, with Caicedo now having successfully passed a medical and signed a mammoth eight-year contract that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that, up to 2032.
Chelsea make new striker decision
Chelsea don’t want to sign a new striker in the final weeks of the transfer window, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.
AC Milan have shown interest in Armando Broja but the homegrown Albania international will return to the first-team squad once over his injury.
And the Blues will target signing a winger instead of a centre-forward like Dusan Vlahovic.
Read the full story
Arsenal defender a wanted man
Newcastle are maintaining their long-standing interest in Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney as head coach Eddie Howe targets one final summer signing.
The Magpies have been admirers of the Scotland international since his time at Celtic and have monitored his situation, particularly this summer.
His price-tag, which is reportedly in the region of £30million, has proved an obstacle for a series of suitors to date, but the PA news agency reports Newcastle have tested the waters once again as the summer transfer deadline approaches.
Source link