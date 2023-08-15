Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Barcelona wonderkid; Lavia decision, Chelsea agree £45m winger terms

Chelsea have turned their attention to signing Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise after securing a mammoth £115million deal for Moises Caicedo. Personal terms are agreed with Crystal Palace winger Olise while Lavia is thought to have snubbed Liverpool’s advances for a £55m move to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal still haven’t announced the signing of David Raya from Brentford and have been linked with a move for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati. The potential long-term injry for Jurrien Timber may shake up their plans, too.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will launch a bid for Gift Orban after Harry Kane’s sale. Over at Liverpool, Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a potential midfielder to solve their growing problems in that position. Manchester United want Sofyan Amrabat for the middle of their park, while Neymar is set to join Al-Hilal in a £2.5m-a-week deal. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!