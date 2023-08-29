Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea get Smith Rowe answer; Man United in Cucurella bid; Salah to Saudi; Arsenal latest

Summer deadline day is fast approaching and Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all expected to be busy into the final hours of the window. The Gunners are working on outgoings, with as many as eight players with uncertain futures, before potentially adding a new defender before 11pm BST on Friday night.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to let Romelu Lukaku leave on another loan deal with Roma his destination, but have been told by Arsenal that Emile Smith Rowe is not for sale. Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong is also a target as Manchester United bid £2million to take Marc Cucurella on loan, plus interest in Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Alonso, Rico Henry and Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham are closing in on a deal worth almost £50m for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson to conclude their summer incomings, while also have plenty of current players to shift. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also of interest to United. The biggest potential deal is Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia’s interest in signing Mohamed Salah, which is expected to go to the wire. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!