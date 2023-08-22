Transfer news LIVE! Balogun wants Chelsea; New Kudus bid; Arsenal updates; Spurs learn Orban fee

The summer window deadline is fast approaching and clubs are still scrambling to get business done before it is too late. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool are still in the market for incomings and outgoings.

The Gunners remain interested in signing a right winger, but are currently concentrating on selling fringe players with Folarin Balogun attracting interest from Chelsea, Spurs and Fulham. He will cost at least £40m. Spurs want a young striker after Harry Kane’s exit and are expected to bid for Gift Orban or Brennan Johnson before the window closes.

The Blues also want a new forward and like Mohammed Kudus, Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola, but have seen City agree a £51.3m deal to sign previous target Jeremy Doku. Liverpool and United are battling for Ryan Gravenberch, while interest in Sofyan Amrabat remains. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!