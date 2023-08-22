Transfer news LIVE! Balogun wants Chelsea; New Kudus bid; Arsenal updates; Spurs learn Orban fee

The summer window deadline is fast approaching and clubs are still scrambling to get business done before it is too late. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool are still in the market for incomings and outgoings.
The Gunners remain interested in signing a right winger, but are currently concentrating on selling fringe players with Folarin Balogun attracting interest from Chelsea, Spurs and Fulham. He will cost at least £40m. Spurs want a young striker after Harry Kane’s exit and are expected to bid for Gift Orban or Brennan Johnson before the window closes.
The Blues also want a new forward and like Mohammed Kudus, Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola, but have seen City agree a £51.3m deal to sign previous target Jeremy Doku. Liverpool and United are battling for Ryan Gravenberch, while interest in Sofyan Amrabat remains. Follow the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours below!
Folarin Balogun keen on Chelsea move
Folarin Balogun wants to sign for Chelsea.
Fulham and Monaco are competing with the Blues for the £50m striker, who Arsenal are ready to cash in on for a high price.
The Mirror say a deal could be done at £40m with Chelsea seen as Balogun’s ideal next destination.
West Ham fail in second Mohammed Kudus bid
West Ham have seen a second bid for Mohammed Kudus rejected.
Sky Sports report on the Hammers now pondering a third bid for the Ajax midfielder, who is said to be open to the move.
Chelsea and Arsenal have also been linked with Kudus this summer but his club are determined not to sell.
Spurs learn Gift Orban fee
Tottenham must fork out as much as £40m to sign Gift Orban.
Football Insider say Gent want to make the striker the most expensive sale in Belgian football history, which currently stands at £31m.
Fulham and Spurs are vying for Orban’s signature, with the 21-year-old under contract to 2027 – a factor which will raise his transfer fee.
Matteo Guendouzi on the move
Maurizio Sarri wants former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi at Lazio.
Il Messaggero report on a £17m bid being enough to land the Frenchman from Marseille, who is preferred as a target to Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic.
No word yet on a potential sell-on fee owed to the Gunners.
West Ham on the verge of signing Konstantinos Mavropanos
Luton striker up for grabs
Rotherham are interested in forward Admiral Muskwe, who Luton are looking to sell before the transfer deadline.
Muskwe was one of four first-team players not given a squad number at Luton this season and manager Rob Edwards is keen to finalise his squad for the Hatters’ Premier League campaign in the coming days.
Besides Muskwe, Luton are also willing to sell midfielders Glen Rea, Dion Pereira and former Arsenal man Luke Freeman.
Chelsea put goalkeeper on the market
Lucas Bergstrom has been on the bench for the start of Chelsea’s season but is now free to find a new club on loan, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.
The Finland international, 20, will make way for Djordje Petrovic after spending last season at Peterborough in League One.
Man United want Toney in January
Manchester United are ready to launch a bid to bring Ivan Toney to the club in January.
The striker is currently banned from playing football until late in January after being found guilty of breaching the Football Association’s betting rules.
Football Transfers claim United have already spoken to Toney and Erik ten Hag feels the striker would complement summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.
Tottenham are also interested.
Arsenal exit set to collapse
Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares’ move to Nottingham Forest is likely to collapse.
The Athletic reports that negotiations have stalled on Tavares’ end and Forest could now look at other options.
Arsenal were hoping to cash in on a player who has struggled to impress in the Premier League but did well on loan at Marseille last season.
Palace want Iheanacho
Crystal Palace will make a move for Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho should Jean-Philippe Mateta leave this summer.
Iheanacho, 26, is deemed important to relegated Leicester’s bid to return to the Premier League but Roy Hodgson has made him one of his top transfer targets.
The Foxes do not want to lose Iheanacho, but Palace know he will be available on a cut-price deal with his contract set to expire next summer.
Hodgson is desperate to add goals to his frontline after club legend Wilfried Zaha departed for Galatasaray, and knows Mateta is ready to explore a move away with both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig interested.
