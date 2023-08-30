22
47
4
43
29
44
33
32
48
34
21
7
18
15
30
23
11
10
9
1
37
3
31
40
8
25
26
24
13
16
50
20
46
2
38
35
49
14
39
5
45

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree £45m Palmer deal; Spurs miss out on Ansu Fati; Man United and Arsenal latest

127 4 minutes read


The deadline for the summer transfer window is looming large for clubs who are determined to get a final deal or two over the line. Chief among which are Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, with Arsenal also keeping an eye on any late developments.

Barcelona whizkid Ansu Fati has been one such player, linked with the Gunners lately and then offered to Chelsea and Spurs on loan. Fati decided he wants a move, but it is Brighton who have swooped in to seal the deal after Spurs appeared to have a deal agreed. Arsenal have fended off interest from the Blues in for Emile Smith Rowe, prompting Mauricio Pochettino to turn attentions to Cole Palmer and a £45million deal was quickly agreed with Manchester City.


Source link

127 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Alan Shearer jokes he’ll ‘drive Harry Kane to Bayern Munich’ to protect Premier League record

Alan Shearer jokes he’ll ‘drive Harry Kane to Bayern Munich’ to protect Premier League record

Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Stuart Broad answers England’s Bazball-signal at their time of need to crack boring Aussies open

Stuart Broad answers England’s Bazball-signal at their time of need to crack boring Aussies open

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo