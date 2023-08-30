Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree £45m Palmer deal; Spurs miss out on Ansu Fati; Man United and Arsenal latest

The deadline for the summer transfer window is looming large for clubs who are determined to get a final deal or two over the line. Chief among which are Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, with Arsenal also keeping an eye on any late developments.
Barcelona whizkid Ansu Fati has been one such player, linked with the Gunners lately and then offered to Chelsea and Spurs on loan. Fati decided he wants a move, but it is Brighton who have swooped in to seal the deal after Spurs appeared to have a deal agreed. Arsenal have fended off interest from the Blues in for Emile Smith Rowe, prompting Mauricio Pochettino to turn attentions to Cole Palmer and a £45million deal was quickly agreed with Manchester City.
Chelsea want to continue their clearout before Friday night’s deadline and have surprise interest in Marc Cucurella from Manchester United, amid their injury issues at left-back. Romelu Lukaku is set to leave and former loanee Joao Felix is back on the Blues’ radar. The biggest remaining deal however could come in Tottenham’s £50m move for Brennan Johnson. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!
Live updates
Brighton hijack Spurs’ Fati move
Brighton have made a late bid to take Ansu Fati on loan after Tottenham appeared to have the deal wrapped up.
According to Spanish journalist Helena Condis, Spurs had almost wrapped up a season-long loan deal but now Brighton have wrapped up the deal!
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Barcelona youngster joins on loan for the season with no buy option. He could be confirmed tomorrow.
Done deal! Fulham sign Benda
Fulham have announced the signing of Steven Benda from Swansea for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, with an option for further year.
Balogun joins Monaco
Arsenal have confirmed Folarin Balogun has joined Monaco, with the deal understood to be worth €40million (£34.3m) and also includes a sell-on clause of 17.5 per cent.
The striker has scored a five-year contract until June 2028 to return to Ligue 1 after a stunning season with Reims, where he scored 21 goals.
Balogun joined the Gunners aged 10 and developed through the club’s academy before signing a first professional contract in February 2019 and made his senior debut in the Europa League the following year.
More on Chelsea’s Palmer deal
Chelsea have agreed a £40million, plus £5m in add-ons, deal for Manchester City winger Cole Palmer.
The 21-year-old has already accepted a move to Stamford Bridge. Personal terms are expected to be a formality and a medical is now being scheduled.
The Blues had a £35m bid rejected earlier on Wednesday but rapidly returned to the negotiation table to agree a deal for the forward, who was on the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Former City scout Joe Shields, who is now co-director of recruitment and talent, was key to securing the deal.
Arsenal target joins Sporting
Ivan Fresneda finally gets his move!
After so many links with Arsenal dating back to the January transfer window, the Real Vallodolid defender has now joined Sporting in a deal worth €9m (£7.7m) up front plus €3m (£2.6m) in add ons.
The release clause has been set at €80m (£68.7m).
Villa agree Lenglet loan deal
Clement Lenglet is set to return to the Premier League by joining Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona.
According to Sport, Lenglet has prioritised a move back to England after enjoying his time with Tottenham last season, having been told he is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.
Villa will cover 75 percent of the player’s wages in a season-long deal.
Man City agree £47m Nunes deal
Manchester City have agreed a £47.3m deal to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.
According to various reports, the 25-year-old is already travelling to undergo a medical and sign a long-term contract. Wolves will take Tommy Doyle on loan in return, with the option to sign permanently for £4.3m plus a include a huge sell-on clause for City.
Nunes went on striker to force through a move to join Pep Guardiola’s side, which likely meant that Wolves were unable to pocket their £60m-plus valuation for Nunes.
West Ham launch Edwards bid
West Ham have made a formal bid to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.
Negotiations between the clubs over a fee are ongoing, with David Moyes looking to sign a player who will both provide centre-back cover and stands out as a prospect for the future.
Edwards was part of the England Under-19 side that won the European Championship last summer and represented the U20s at this year’s World Cup.
The 20-year-old was the subject of interest from both Chelsea and Crystal Palace last summer and was left out of Peterborough’s Carabao Cup win over Portsmouth last night.
Latest on Ansu Fati
Chelsea and Tottenham could miss out on Ansu Fati, if comments from the player’s father on his preferred destination are to prove correct.
Barcelona are ready to cash in on the 20-year-old striker, as reported by Standard Sport today, but his £200,000-a-week wages could be a stumbling block to a deal.
Furthemore, Fati would have to be convinced to leave Barcelona having risen through the youth ranks at the Camp Nou.
But, reports out of Spain suggest the player is ready to move on and is keen on a switch to the Premier League.
One club may still be able to stop such a move from happening, however.
