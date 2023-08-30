Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree £45m Palmer deal; Spurs miss out on Ansu Fati; Man United and Arsenal latest

The deadline for the summer transfer window is looming large for clubs who are determined to get a final deal or two over the line. Chief among which are Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, with Arsenal also keeping an eye on any late developments.

Barcelona whizkid Ansu Fati has been one such player, linked with the Gunners lately and then offered to Chelsea and Spurs on loan. Fati decided he wants a move, but it is Brighton who have swooped in to seal the deal after Spurs appeared to have a deal agreed. Arsenal have fended off interest from the Blues in for Emile Smith Rowe, prompting Mauricio Pochettino to turn attentions to Cole Palmer and a £45million deal was quickly agreed with Manchester City.

Chelsea want to continue their clearout before Friday night’s deadline and have surprise interest in Marc Cucurella from Manchester United, amid their injury issues at left-back. Romelu Lukaku is set to leave and former loanee Joao Felix is back on the Blues’ radar. The biggest remaining deal however could come in Tottenham’s £50m move for Brennan Johnson. Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip and rumours live below!