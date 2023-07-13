Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea near Cherki breakthrough; Tottenham want £70m star after Kane boost

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United continue to look for new signings in a summer transfer window that is producing plenty of drama. The Gunners are working on finalising the signing of Declan Rice and could announce the £105million deal, plus that of Jurrien Timber, tomorrow. Arsenal are also in talks to land Gremio midfielder Bitello.
Over at Chelsea, the story of late has been out of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino could soon land an exciting target. The Blues are reportedly leading the race to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon while talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo continue.
Tottenham have already made three new signings and now want to bolster their defence, with Micky van de Ven their preferred target. Harry Kane is set to saty at Spurs, meanwhile, with Dusan Vlahovic and Levi Colwill surprise targets to arrive. Manchester United, meanwhile, have all but signed Andre Onana. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Bayern Munich try to rescue Harry Kane deal
Bayern Munich chiefs have flown into London in a bid to save their ailing bid for Harry Kane.
The Tottenham striker was today reportedly ready to stay at Tottenham for the coming season despite the interest from Germany.
According to multiple reports, Bayern are set to hold face-to-face talks with Daniel Levy in the capital.
Opening offers have been rejected by the Tottenham chairman with a firm £100m price set on Kane’s future.
Besiktas make offer for Rob Holding
Arsenal are set to reject a bid worth just over £2m for Rob Holding.
The Athletic report on the interest from Besiktas, with the defender not a first-choice member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.
Holding sat out tonight’s friendly draw in Nurnberg with a minor injury.
Antony gives blessing to Andre Onana deal
Manchester United are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Andre Onana – which should be news to Antony’s ears.
The Brazilian winger has spoken highly of his old Ajax teammate after talks began between United and Inter Milan.
The Red Devils are set to pay £42m for Onana with an additional £5m in add-ons.
Tottenham set to make Tanguy Ndombele decision
Tottenham will make a decision on Tanguy Ndombele’s future imminently.
After the Frenchman returned from a loan spell at Napoli, he has been working under Ange Postecoglou in pre-season training.
And Sky Sports’ reporter Dharmesh Sheth says Spurs will have a verdict on whether to keep Ndombele or cut their losses soon.
Romeo Lavia could be Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson replacement
Liverpool are actively working to sign a replacement for Jordan Henderson.
Romeo Lavia is one of the names on a list of candidates, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Arsenal have also been linked with the £45m-rated Southampton midfielder.
Tottenham made £85m bid for new Barcelona star, says agent
Tottenham made a bid worth over £85m to sign Vitor Roque.
That is according to Andre Cury, the new Barcelona signing’s agent after he landed at the Camp Nou to agree a move next summer.
The agent told the Charla Podcast: “We received much bigger offers from Tottenham and Manchester United for Vitor Roque.
“It was over €100 million. But his career plan is well mapped out and we opted for Barcelona. The moment is not to look at the money but the career.”
Arsenal set to send Declan Rice paperwork
Declan Rice could be confirmed as an Arsenal player in the next 48 hours.
West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed on social media that the club captain will announce his exit via a video to Hammers fans.
Arsenal will then announce his arrival on Friday or Saturday, in time to join their tour of the United States.
Sky Sports state the Gunners have promised to deliver the paperwork for the deal tomorrow.
Done deal! Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg signs for Mainz on loan
Exclusive: Willian undergoes medical at Nottingham Forest
Willian is about to sign on the dotted line at Nottingham Forest with his medical underway tonight!
Done deal! AC Milan sign Christian Pulisic from Chelsea
