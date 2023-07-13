23
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea near Cherki breakthrough; Tottenham want £70m star after Kane boost

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United continue to look for new signings in a summer transfer window that is producing plenty of drama. The Gunners are working on finalising the signing of Declan Rice and could announce the £105million deal, plus that of Jurrien Timber, tomorrow. Arsenal are also in talks to land Gremio midfielder Bitello.

Over at Chelsea, the story of late has been out of outgoings but Mauricio Pochettino could soon land an exciting target. The Blues are reportedly leading the race to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon while talks with Brighton over Moises Caicedo continue.


