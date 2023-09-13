18
Trevoh Chalobah faces Chelsea exile after being priced out of summer transfer

The 24-year-old is sidelined with a hamstring injury and does not expect a prominent role on his return in late September.

Chelsea’s signing of Axel Disasi from Monaco this summer was the beginning of the end for Chalobah at his boyhood club. He was made available for sale but his initial £50million asking price was deemed too expensive for his suitors.


