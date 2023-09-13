Trevoh Chalobah faces Chelsea exile after being priced out of summer transfer

The 24-year-old is sidelined with a hamstring injury and does not expect a prominent role on his return in late September.

Chelsea’s signing of Axel Disasi from Monaco this summer was the beginning of the end for Chalobah at his boyhood club. He was made available for sale but his initial £50million asking price was deemed too expensive for his suitors.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who gave Chalobah his debut in 2021 at Chelsea, was willing to sign the defender on loan without the need to travel to Germany for a medical on deadline day with time running out.

READ MORE

Bayern still could not complete a move after first focusing their effort to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha for £60m, which also failed to go through.

Nottingham Forest offered £25m for a permanent transfer, but failed to convince Chalobah. The centre-back will carefully decide his next destination having signed a new contract until 2028 last November.

Chalobah is aiming for a club of similar standing to Chelsea, with Bayern not ruling out another loan approach in January.

Marc Cucurella also faces exile after a move to Manchester United collapsed, while Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen are battling to convince the Blues of their worth, having been put up for sale in the summer.