Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal agree Raya deal; Chelsea eye Caicedo alternative; Hojlund to Man United medical

Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all hunting more major transfers as we enter an exciting final month of the summer window. Liverpool are said to have launched fresh moves to sign Brazilian starlet Andre Trindade and Romeo Lavia, while Rasmus Hojlund is undergoing his medical at Manchester United today.

Chelsea are still in talks over Moises Caicedo and are also bidding for Brighton team-mate Robert Sanchez, as well as being offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Romelu Lukaku. Axel Disasi is swapping Monaco for Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea having also wrapped up a deal for Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. Kylian Mbappe remains in Chelsea’s sights along with the likes of Michael Olise and new possible Caicedo alternatives in Edson Alvarez and Tyler Adams, plus Lavia and Gabri Veiga.

Arsenal could reportedly hijack Lazio’s move for Djibril Sow and are said to be interested in Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as they also plot a deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and possibly Mohammed Kudus at Ajax. Harry Kane, meanwhile, will not leave Tottenham if he is still at the club in time for their season opener, with Bayern Munich plotting a fresh bid. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!