Tsitsipas vs Murray LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

sitsipas vs Murray LIVE!
Andy Murray returns to Centre Court at Wimbledon today for a tough clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. It’s the renewal of a rivalry that famously boiled over at the 2021 US Open, when the length of the Greek’s toilet breaks caused a row that both players insist has long since been forgotten.
While Tsitsipas triumphed in that five-set epic two years ago, Murray was victorious the last time the pair met in Stuttgart last summer in what was one of his biggest victories since returning from major hip surgery. Though his opponent begins as the undoubted favourite this time as the fifth seed, the two-time SW19 champion may well fancy his chances of an upset on grass once again.
Tsitsipas had to endure a five-set marathon against Dominic Thiem to reach the second round, while Murray breezed past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston in straight sets, including a rare bagel. Follow updates from Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andy Murray at Wimbledon LIVE below!
Live updates
Tiebreak!
Tsitsipas 6-6 Murray
What a game that was; we’re headed for a tiebreak. Murray wrongfoots Tsitsipas for the first point, leaving the Greek slipping on the turf and looking at the grass in disgust. After a failed dink which clips the net and misses and then a stunning Tsitsipas winner, Murray is able to use the crowd’s cheers to force a tiebreak on deuce after a pulsating first set.
Tsitsipas hooks the ball into the air twice, but Murray slams it down on the volley for 40-30. During first deuce, Murray challenges Tsitsipas’s shot on the baseline but it has just, JUST clipped the line. Advantage Tsitsipas.
Murray ROARS when Tsitsipas sends a reply wide, looking up at his box and clenching his fists. He wins on advantage and forces a tiebreak.
Tsitsipas with another strong hold
Tsitsipas 6-5 Murray
That was a stunning game from the Greek. An aace for 15-0, Murray fires wide crosscourt for 30-0, then into the net for 40-0, and soon it’s game Tsitsipas with an arrowed winner into the corner.
Murray must hold here to force a tiebreak.
Murray 0-30 down by holds again
Tsitsipas 5-5 Murray
This time it’s Tsitsipas with a great call to one-up the line judge when Murray’s very first serve is wrongly called in.
Murray goes 0-30 down and faces peril at that point, but gets himself back to 30-30 with some big serving. Tsitsipas senses his moment, yet Murray gives him nothing and fires a blistering ace past him for 40-30.
Tsitsipas fires the ball long after a decent rally and Murray holds again. 5-5. So tense and so tight, as expected.
Tsitsipas holds again for 5-4
Tsitsipas 5-4 Murray
Tsitsipas really serving well in this first set. There is a point in the middle of this ninth game which Murray wins with a fantastic no-look backhand volley at the net, but it’s the silver lining in another tough game. Tsitsipas leads 5-4 and would win the first set if he breaks Murray here.
Stellar serving again from Murray
Tsitsipas 4-4 Murray
The world No40 is really growing into his service game as this first set progresses. A few really good serves there see him back level at 4-4. Tsitsipas to serve next.
Tsitsipas proving quite the immovable object at the moment
Tsitsipas 4-3 Murray
Murray brings up 15-30 on Tsitsipas’s serve thanks to the Greek’s shot clipping the net and then bouncing into the tramline. But Murray then finds the net, and from there it’s two simple points for Tsitsipas to wrap up the seventh game — in both cases slamming a winner down the line after Murray just about returned his first serve.
Great call from Murray
Tsitsipas 3-3 Murray
Andy Murray has been competing at Wimbledon for long enough to know the Hawkeye system inside out, and makes an excellent challenge — with Tsitsipas’s shot originally deemed in shown to have indeed been out. That brings up 30-0, and then it’s 40-0.
Tsitsipas a bit cuter with the next point, but then a couple of slices are shared between the players and Murray finds the side of the court where his opponent isn’t. 3-3.
No breaks just yet
Tsitsipas 3-2 Murray
Tsitsipas has perfected that slammed serve out wide from the right side of the court across to the left. He’s produced a couple of aces there now and uses that shot to good effect again…
There’s a superb passed shot by Murray for 40-30 in the middle of that fifth game, but to no avail from the two-time champion’s perspective. The level of tennis already has been outstanding, particularly from Tsitsipas.
Strong hold from Murray!
Tsitsipas 2-2 Murray
Four unreturned first serves were just what Murray needed there are suffering a taxing first service game and the full force of his opponent’s serve in two games so far.
Great display of serving from the Scot. On serve still.
Rampant from Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas 2-1 Murray
Tsitsipas showing four different ways to win a point there.
A smashed volley for the first, a fierce forward down the line for the second, an ace for the third and then a Murray unforced error for the fourth. Hold to love for the Greek. Tough start for Murray.
