Tsitsipas vs Murray LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

sitsipas vs Murray LIVE!

Andy Murray returns to Centre Court at Wimbledon today for a tough clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. It’s the renewal of a rivalry that famously boiled over at the 2021 US Open, when the length of the Greek’s toilet breaks caused a row that both players insist has long since been forgotten.

While Tsitsipas triumphed in that five-set epic two years ago, Murray was victorious the last time the pair met in Stuttgart last summer in what was one of his biggest victories since returning from major hip surgery. Though his opponent begins as the undoubted favourite this time as the fifth seed, the two-time SW19 champion may well fancy his chances of an upset on grass once again.


139 3 minutes read
