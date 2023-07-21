25
Tom Aspinall exclusive: UFC London headliner on boxing crossover, title dreams and training with Tyson Fury

T

om Aspinall admits he would be tempted by a crossover fight but insists his focus is only on winning the UFC heavyweight championship after a year’s enforced absence from the octagon.

The 30-year-old suffered nasty knee injuries just 15 seconds into his last outing, a defeat by Curtis Blaydes almost a year ago to the day. But now he is back at the O2 aiming to return to world-title contention.


