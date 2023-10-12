Uganda’s Vinka – Spotify EQUAL’S October Ambassador : Spotify has announced multitalented and chart-topping Ugandan artist Vinka as the EQUAL Africa Ambassador for October.

EQUAL Africa serves as an initiative by Spotify. Aimed at reducing gender inequality in the music industry. The campaign highlights and amplifies the voices of female artists from across the continent. Vinka joined a cohort of outstanding artists characterised by strength, talent and great music. Artists such as Makhadzi, Maandy, and Xeniah Manasse, to name a few.

About Vinka

Vinka’s introduction to music started with artists such as Awilo Longomba and Koffi Olomide. Their music was played regularly while she grew up. She later entered the music industry as a dancer. A career she ultimately left behind for artist management.

“When I started working as an artist manager at the record company, I fell in love with music. Unquestionably, I jumped at the the opportunity when my time came,” she says.

The switch from technical riders to the mic was the start of a thriving music career. Moreover, Vinka has produced hit after hit, with songs like Malaika and Thank God showcasing her artistry.

Her commitment is to her music and undoubtedly, to her fans. Making this clear during her 2019 campaign. This, to release a new single on the first Friday of every month that year.

Not one to be pigeonholed by genre, Vinka leans into dancehall and other African sounds. She describes her music as being catchy with a unique voice, tone and vibe.

“Vinka is testament to Uganda’s vibrant and thriving music industry. She is the prime example of a female artist disrupting the music industry. Along with unorthodox and innovative music marketing techniques,” says Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Sharing her advice for aspiring young artists, Vinka says: “They have to believe in themselves. By staying focused and never stopping. You have to invest time and sweat to make it work.”

Check out Vinka’s single, Bailando on the EQUAL Africa playlist.

