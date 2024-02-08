Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Relationship Reportedly ‘Getting Serious’

The romance between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. is escalating. According to a US Weekly insider, the two are “getting serious.”

The insider stated, “Odell’s personality is much more private,” citing the star wide receiver is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight.”

The two attempt “to figure out the next steps” of their relationship.

Over Grammy weekend, the two were spotted pulling up to JAY-Z’s party in the Hollywood Hills.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reignite dating rumors at Jay-Z's pre-Grammys party






