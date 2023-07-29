‘Unwind Women in Picnic’ – 5 August Wild Thingz, Meropa Casino.

Celebrating all the gorgeous women this Women’s month at the Unwind Women in Picnic party on Saturday, 5 August at Wild Thingz, Meropa Casino.
Party in style by wearing all white and enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment.
Event starts at 12h00.
Tickets start from R100 and can be purchased at Computicket
EVENT DETAILS:
|DATE:
|Saturday, 05 August 2023
|TIME:
|12h00 – 20h00
|COST:
|Tickets start from R100 and can be purchased at Computicket
|VENUE:
|Wild Thingz, Meropa Casino
59 Prov Roodepoort St, Ivypark X14, Polokwane
Source link