49
23
38
5
48
50
18
3
8
39
26
32
35
9
43
4
31
45
22
29
20
30
25
2
37
11
34
14
10
15
13
44
16
21
46
1
24
40
47
7
33

‘Unwind Women in Picnic’ – 5 August Wild Thingz, Meropa Casino.

126 Less than a minute

Celebrating all the gorgeous women this Women’s month at the Unwind Women in Picnic party on Saturday, 5 August at Wild Thingz, Meropa Casino.

Party in style by wearing all white and enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment.

Event starts at 12h00.

Tickets start from R100 and can be purchased at Computicket

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Saturday, 05 August 2023
TIME: 12h00 – 20h00
COST: Tickets start from R100 and can be purchased at Computicket
VENUE: Wild Thingz, Meropa Casino

59 Prov Roodepoort St, Ivypark X14, Polokwane


Source link

126 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Gweru mayor delivers State of the City Address – Tell Zimbabwe

Ireland’s ODI & T20 tour of Zimbabwe postponed because of Covid-19 concerns

War Vets Endorse President Mnangagwa for 2023 Presidency

Women demand equal participation ahead of 2023 elections – Tell Zimbabwe

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo