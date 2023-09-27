Spotify Unveils Jam – Listen With Your Squad

There are few things more powerful than connecting over a shared love of music. To make listening together better than ever before, Spotify are introducing Jam, a personalized, real-time listening session for any group to tune in together.

Jam builds on some of Spotify’s popular social features such as Blend and Collaborative Playlists. This combines them with their personalization technology to make listening with your squad better than ever. Check it out!

There’s nothing like sharing a song with the people in your life! With Jam, your whole group can get in on the fun. With shared queue control, recommendations tailored to your group, and ability to see who’s added which track.

Here’s how it works:

To start your Jam, a Premium user selects a playlist or song to play. Then, you’ll see a “Start a Jam” button by clicking the Connect button at the bottom of your screen or by hitting the three dot menu within your favorite playlist, album or song.

You can also select a device to play on, whether that’s your phone or speaker. Those in your household on your shared WiFi will also be prompted to join into the Jam.

You can then invite your squad (Premium or Free users) in one of three ways:

Turn on Bluetooth, then tap your phones together Have your friends scan the QR code on your host screen Hit “share” to send the link through social, text, SMS, and more

Everyone in the Jam can add songs to the queue, see who added which song, and receive recommendations, all from their own devices.

The host also has the ability to determine who’s in the Jam, change the order of the tracks, or remove a song that doesn’t fit the vibe.

The host can also turn on “Guest controls” to allow everyone in the session to remove or change the order of the tracks. When “Guest controls” are turned off, only the host can rearrange the queue.

Jam is rolling out for all Premium and Free Spotify users globally starting today so make sure your app is up-to-date.

If you enjoyed reading Spotify Unveils Jam – Listen With Your Squad read more Spotify articles here