USHER launches ‘Life is a Melody’ with Remy Martin – where the notes of Rémy Martin & the melodies of life intertwine in perfect harmony!

Usher, the global superstar, has joined with Rémy Martin to launch a new global campaign, “Life is a Melody.” Featuring a track from Usher’s highly anticipated new album, the campaign invites music and spirits enthusiasts alike to embark on a harmonious journey where the notes of Rémy Martin and the melodies of life intertwine in perfect harmony.

The campaign is inspired by the idea that a beautiful melody is created through the harmony of ideas, influences, encounters and experiences – the visuals and movements in “Life is a Melody” capture everyday elements reminiscent of music notes.

Teasing fans with a preview of a new song, ‘Comin’ Home’, from his highly-anticipated album, Usher takes centre stage in the creative, sitting at the piano and enveloped in the embrace of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and XO bottles. Every element, from the captivating visuals to the curated soundscapes, showcases the deep connection between Rémy Martin, Usher and the world of music.

“As an artist, I’ve always drawn creative inspiration from different facets of life that are expressed through my music,” says Usher.

“I’m incredibly excited to continue my partnership with Rémy Martin, representing their exceptional cognac expressions of 1738 Accord Royal and now, for the first time Rémy Martin XO, sharing an exclusive preview of my new music in a campaign that captures the breadth and endless possibilities of beautiful composition and marvelous melody.”

The Life is a Melody campaign was launched in Vegas at a star-studded event and South Africa’s DJ Zinhle and Moozlie were there to help him celebrate!

The musicians joined the singer as VIPs at his Residency in Vegas, plus were treated to specialty cocktails featuring Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and XO and the “4 on the Floor” event that was part of the launch.

It’s always been a dream of mine to visit Las Vegas and to do this and attend an Usher concert was an incredible experience. It was amazing to watch him perform live, for me, not only as a fan, but also as a fellow performer. I was quite nervous about meeting him. He was so kind and so welcoming, such a sweet, amazing guy.” ~ DJ Zinhle

