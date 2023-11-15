10K Projects Announces Partnership with Moneybagg Yo’s Loaf Boyz Ventures

Rap powerhouse Moneybagg Yo and his record label Loaf Boyz Ventures have joined forces with 10K Projects in an exciting new partnership. The collaboration’s first release, “Who Is Fatt” by YTB Fatt, hit the scene in August, making waves by charting on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart—a testament to the success of new and emerging talents.

“Moneybagg Yo is one of the most exciting forces in hip hop,” said 10K Projects founder and CEO, Elliot Grainge. “We are so happy to welcome him and his team into the 10K family as we work together to identify and develop the next generation of artists.”

“Moneybagg has developed a singular voice as a lyricist and rapper in contemporary hip hop,” said Zach Friedman, Co-President of 10K. “He brings this same innovative artistic ethos to his work as an executive. We’re excited to have his Loaf Boyz Ventures label at 10K and are looking forward to working closely with him and his team on all of the amazing projects in the pipeline.”

Upcoming projects in the pipeline include a Loaf Boyz compilation album and fresh tracks from Memphis-based artist Kevo Muney.

Moneybagg Yo added, “I’m excited to bring my label to 10K who are known for breaking new artists. Looking forward to getting started with Elliot, Zach and Tony and the entire 10K team.”

This venture marks 10K Projects’ initial deal since establishing itself as a standalone label within the Warner Music Group, leveraging the support of the major music company’s investment and global infrastructure, including ADA Worldwide.

Moneybagg Yo’s solo projects will continue through Yo Gotti’s CMG label via Interscope.





