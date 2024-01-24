Rare Tupac Shakur Signed Concert Ticket Up for Auction

Nate D. Sanders Auctions is set to showcase a remarkable piece of music history: a signed concert ticket by Tupac Shakur from January 1992, just two months after the release of his debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. The auction is scheduled for January 26, 2024.

The ticket, autographed on the verso in blue ballpoint, features Tupac’s unmistakable signature and the inscription, ”PEACE 2U 2PAC.” This unique artifact captures a pivotal moment when Tupac was on the verge of stardom, and the autograph conveys the artist’s iconic message of peace.

The concert ticket is for the Digital Underground show on January 31, 1992, at the Warfield in San Francisco. Given Digital Underground’s crucial role in Tupac’s early career, this ticket is a sought-after collector’s item for fans and enthusiasts.

This auction offers a rare chance for individuals to possess a tangible piece of Tupac Shakur’s formative years and enduring legacy. The signed concert ticket is a nostalgic memento, highlighting the artist’s profound influence and lasting impact on hip-hop.





